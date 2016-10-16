Summary Philadelphia Union 0-2 Orlando City SC in MLS 2016

90+5': Baptista scores on a breakaway to put the game out of reach. 2-0 Orlando

90+4': Union close! Barnetta almost sneaks a header on the backpost but it goes wide. Goal Kick Orlando

6 minutes added at the end for stoppage time

90': Sapong was down for a minute but is now off to the sidelines

88': Union corner kick

87': Orlando last sub: Garcia comes out for Carrasco

83': Union free kick right outside the box. Barnetta and Alberg over it

83': Chicago has taken the lead against the Revs. Huge for the Union

81': Union last sub: Davies comes in for Herbers

81': Orlando second sub: Molino comes in for Rivas

79': Blake putting the team on his back as he robs Garcia of a certain goal

77': Union corner kick

72': Offsides! Barnetta is offsides as he passed the ball to Ilsinho for what looked like a goal

71': Union second sub: Alberg comes in for Carroll

71': Orlando first sub: Larin out for Baptista

69': Close again! Ilsinho fires a cross along the goal mouth but no one is home to put it in the net

68': Union first sub is Ilsinho comes in for Pontius

68': Barnetta is given a yellow card for a poor challenge

67': Close! Pontius is turned is away at the goal line by Bendik with a diving save on his header

67': Good defending by Rosenberry to keep Kaka from getting in

65': Union throw in the offensive half

64': Orlando Goal Kick is headed right to Blake

63': Have to think Curtin is going to go to his bench soon in an attempt to rescue a result here.

62': Goal is credited as an own goal by Rosenberry

61': Goal! Weird combination of plays as Fabinho is dispossessed at midfield by Rivas, who takes in 1 on 1 with Blake. His shot is somewhat deflected by Blake, but heads into the back of the net Rosenberry tries to scoot it off the line

59': Union corner kick upcoming

55': Aja is given a yellow card for a foul on CJ Sapong. Free Kick by midfield for Philadelphia

54': Close! Union connect on a cross but Bendik is right there to stop Sapong's shot

53': Second half is getting chippy so far

52': Free Kick Union by midfield

Second Half is back on!

Halftime! All square at zero-zero

43':Close! Orlando nearly gets a lucky deflection off a Union defender but the ball hits off the top corner of the post and into the arms of Blake

40': Free kick goes through the entire box and no one touches it. Goal Kick Union

38': Marquez gets a yellow card for a poor challenge. Free Kick Orlando in the offensive half

37': Ball is cleared out for a Union throw-in near midfield

35': Free Kick misses the net and goes way over. Goal Kick Union

34': Orlando earn another free kick from about 35 yards away

32': Orlando free kick in the offensive half

31': Orlando throw in the offensive half

28': Bedoya turns the ball over in midfield as luckily the defense recovers to force a corner kick

26':Union free kick by midfield

24': Orlando Free kick about 40 yards out and Kaka to take it

23':Ball is cleared out of danger, but Orlando earn a free kick in the Union half after a foul on the clearance. Kaka takes it and it ends up neatly in the hands of Blake

22':Orlando corner kick

21': Sapong nearly gets his head on a Rosenberry cross,but cannot direct it back on frame

19': Take two on the corner kick for Philadelphia as their designed set piece went awry but managed to earn antoher corner

18': Sapong doing his job well so far, found Herbers on the wing and the rookie ends up earning a corner.

17':Sapong goes down in the box, but Salazar sees nothing despite the protest as the ball is cleared away

16':Not much to report going on so far, no real good chances for either side but evenly matched so far

13': Orlando throw-in in the defensive half

12': Long Throw for Rosenberry finds Pontius in the box, but he cannot get a shot off. Ball is cleared away

Scoreboard just shows Chicago leading Revolution,1-0, crowd popped for the result.

11':Rivas nearly gets through on Blake but his shot goes wide. Goal Kick Union

8':Orlando try to counter, but cannot get much going as Philadelphia get a goal kick

7': Philadelphia earn a corner kick

6': Throw-in is cleared away, but Barnetta is fouled as he goes to retrieve it. Philadelphia free kick just over midfield

5':Sapong, with good hustle by challenging Hines for the ball, earns Philadelphia a throw-in deep in Orlando territory

4': Orlando throw-in in the Union half

3': Fabinho dispossessed in the offensive half as possession turns over to Orlando

2': Blake comes off his line to make an easy save

1': Kickoff! Here We Go!

Kickoff is about 5-10 minutes away stick with us for up to the date updates live from Talen Energy Stadium

Lineups incoming!

As both teams would have 12 wins at that point, the next tiebreaker is goal differential. New England currently sit at -12 and Philadelphia at +1. Philadelphia would have to lose immensely against New York next Sunday and New England win heavily to swing the goal differentials in New England’s favor. While it is unlikely, anything can happen, especially in MLS.

With their last match against the Red Bulls, Philadelphia will not want to leave anything to chance on the last day of the season, MLS Decision Day. With a win Sunday, Philadelphia will basically clinch a playoff spot even if New England wins out.

In their last match, Philadelphia fell to New York Red Bulls, 3-2. On the season, Jim Curtin’s side has earned 42 points through 32 games. At home in Chester, Philadelphia has eight wins, four ties and three losses, which is equivalent to 1.87 points per game at home.

On the other side of the pitch, Philadelphia have it all to play for Sunday. With a win and New England Revolution loss or draw, Philadelphia can clinch a spot in 2016 MLS Cup, their first playoff appearance since 2011. There are other slightly more complicated clinching scenarios, but the easiest one is for the Union to win and New England to not.

The other play to watch is Cyle Larin. Larin has 14 goals on the season in 28 matches for Orlando and will be looking to add more to his tally on Sunday. He is a complete forward: strong, fast and has foot skills to get past a defender to score. Philadelphia has had trouble with physical strikers such as Jozy Altidore so if fans were not already watching the young star, keep an eye on the Canadian International.

One key player is Kaka. Kaka is still an elite talent in MLS and is always a dangerous player to watch on the field. With Philadelphia still trying to find the right pairing in their double pivot, Kaka could make them pay if the two players are not on the same page with off the ball skill and creative play.

There are two key players to watch for Orlando.

Orlando’s Brek Shea is questionable ahead of Sunday’s match. As reported by Alicia DelGallo of the Orlando Sentinel, Shea is working through a foot injury and has not made an appearance at practice this week yet. It is uncertain whether Shea will be available for selection in the match.

With playoffs out of reach for Orlando, it is likely now that Kreis will look to possibly tinker with formations, player selection and tactics to get a preview of his club’s players ahead of next season. Keep an eye on the 18 that will be announced about an hour before game time Sunday.

In their last time out, Orlando was eliminated from playoff contention in a 1-0 loss to Montreal Impact. With two games left in their season, Orlando sits in ninth place with 35 points in 32 games. In the first half of their season, Orlando only lost four times, but only won four times and tied nine times. Due to their inconsistent play, Orlando City relieved Adrian Heath of duties in early July and brought in Jason Kreis on July 20th.

A little over a month later, the two teams met again at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, where all four goals were scored in the second half. Ken Tribbett and Barnetta scored the Philadelphia goals. Kevin Molino and Cyle Larin scored the two Orlando goals within three minutes of each other in the 68th and 71st minute. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

In April, Tranquillo Barnetta curled a dazzling free kick in the 90th minute to give Philadelphia the win, 2-1, at Talen Energy Stadium. CJ Sapong scored two minutes into the match for Philadelphia and Adrian Winter had the lone Orlando goal in the game.

As mentioned below, this is the third and final matchup between the two Eastern Conference clubs this season.

The head referee will be Ricardo Salazar. On the sidelines, Andrew Bigelow and Jeffrey Greeson will be the assistant referees. The fourth official is Jorge Gonzalez.

The game will be broadcasted on The Comcast Network in Philadelphia, TV27 in Orlando anded via MLS LIVE.

Welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the 2016 Major League Soccer regular season action. Tonight’s MLS Eastern Conference matchup between the Philadelphia Union and Orlando City SC will take place at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania. This is the third matchup between the two sides this season. I’m Jordan Wohl, and I’ll be providing minute-to-minute updates, commentary, and results of the match. The game starts at 3:00 PM ET and there will be coverage pregame, mid-game, and postgame