Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls preview: Union take on Red Bulls on MLS Decision Day

Preview: Philadelphia Union take on New York Red Bulls on MLS Decision Day

On Sunday afternoon, Philadelphia Union will finish up their 2016 Major League Soccer regular season schedule when New York Red Bulls come to town as part of MLS Decision Day. Kickoff from Talen Energy Stadium is scheduled for 4 PM EST (TV: The Comcast Network, MSG anded via MLS LIVE).

Fourth matchup in 2016 between Union and Red Bulls

This is the fourth matchup between the two sides this season. In non-league play, Philadelphia eliminated New York, 2-1, from the Lamar Hunt United States Open Cup fifth round in late June at Talen Energy Stadium. The two sides met only a few weeks after their Open Cup tilt in mid-July when the Union scored two goals in two minutes to tie the Red Bulls, 2-2. In their third matchup, Philadelphia traveled up to Red Bull Arena and fell 3-2 to the Red Bulls in a back and forth affair in the first week in October.