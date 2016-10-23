Summary Philadelphia Union 0-2 New York Red Bulls in MLS 2016

Full Time: Red Bulls 2- Union 0 as boos rain down from the remaining crowd for another lackluster performance from the home side

88': Alex Muyl makes way for Sal Zizzo for the Red Bulls final sub

85':Sapong gets a header off a cross but it goes wide. Goal kick New York

83': Ayuk's shot is tipped off over the bar as Union get a corner kick

82': Barnetta hustles to get off a shot but Robles is right there to stop it

Just an update: Klejstan did not recieve an official assist on the earlier goal. He still stands at 19 assists this season.

79': Red Bulls sub: Gonzalo Veron comes in for BWP

78': Ken Tribbett sees a yellow card. Red Bull free kick by midfield

CJ Sapong about to make an appearance for Philadelphia

75': Union corner kic. Barnetta to take it

74': Ball riccohets off Barnetta foot and right to Robles for the easy save

73':Union throw in the offensive half

69': Herbers makes a good cross to Ayuk, who gets off a shot that only requires an easy save by Robles

66': Union corner kick

64': Union throw in the defensive half

62': Union second sub: Barnetta comes in for Ilsinho

62': Red Bulls first sub: Grella makes way for Omer Damari

59': Corner Kick is cleared out as Rosenberry recovers it to try to start another attack

59': Union Corner Kick

57': Goal! Muyl wide open as Klejstan finds him on the back post for the easy goal. Klejstan gets his 20th assist as Red Bulls pull ahead 2-0

57': Red Bulls throw in the offensive half

54': Perrinelle issued a yellow card

51': Union corner kick

46': Good opening pressure and a close goal as Alberg rattles the post

Halftime sub: Brian Carroll comes in for Warren Creavalle

Second Half starts now!

Halftime Red Bulls 1 - Union 0

Three minutes at the end of the half added

45': Union having some success attacking side of Grella and Lawrence but cannot find the final pass to put it in the net

43': Close! Muyl rattles the crossbar after disposessing Fabinho in the box

42': Good play by Tribbett to cut off the passing lane to Grella who was streaking past his defender

40': Union throw in the defensive half

37':Robles to take a free kick in the defensive half. BWP is offsides on the kick as Blake lines up to take a free kick for the Union

34': Union free kick by midfield as Klejstan handles the ball

34': Red Bulls throw in their defensive half

32': Marquez fouls a Red Bulls defender leading to a free kick for New York inside the box

31': Close! Ilsinho's shot from outside the box riccohets off a red bulls defender right into Robles and is then cleared for a corner kick

26': Goal BWP! Who else? Collin finds a streaking BWP, who was left with no defenders, for the breakaway and goal. 1-0 Red Bulls

25': Ilsinho nearly finds Herbers in the box but it is too close to Robles who easily collects the pass

22': Grella is shown a yellow card thanks to some excellent acting by Ilsinho. Ilsinho also shown a yellow card for a heavy shoulder-to-shoulder challenge on Grella

19': Ball connects with a Red Bulls' head but Blake is right there to keep it out

19':Rosenberry slides the ball out of bounds for another New York corner kick

17': Union throw in by midfield

17': Great sliding challenge by Marquez dispossess BWP before he can get a shot off. Corner Kick Red Bulls

16': Ball goes behind the net for a Union goal kick

15': Corner just leads to another corner

15':Blake makes an excellent save to force a corner kick

12': Union free kick by midfield as Fabinho is fouled

11': Blake boots the free kick down field

10': Red Bulls get a shot off but it goes out for a goal kick for the Union

10': Red Bull eanr a dangerous free kick on the right side of the box

9': Ilsinho clears it out for a Red Bull throw in the offensive half

8': Free Kick Red Bulls by midfield

5': Lawrence has been down since Alberg's shot and is being helped to the touchline by Robles so that he can recieve treatment

4': Close! Alberg catches a cross inside the box and puts his shot wide though

2': Ball flings out and around the box, but eventually leads to a goal kick for the Union

Red Bulls attacking the River End to start and Union toward the Chester side

1': Red Bulls earn a corner kick

And we're off! MLS Decision Day has begun!

Lineups below! Union have some noted starters out today as Eric Ayuk and Roland Alberg get the start

Welcome to Talen Energy Stadium! Kickoff is about five minutes away

New York Red Bulls forward Bradley Wright-Phillips will have a personal record to play for. Wright-Phillips currently has a one goal lead over NYCFC’s David Villa in the race for the Golden Boot. Wright-Phillips, as usual, will be a player for watch for New York as he goes for the Golden Boot. It would be Wright-Phillips second Golden Boot in the last three years.

On the other side of the pitch, New York has assured themselves of a first round bye, which will allow for some well needed rest for Jesse Marsch’s club. The Red Bulls also likely have all but clinched the first overall seed in the MLS Eastern Conference, unless New York City FC can reverse a 13 goal differential difference between themselves and their fellow New York club. It would be the Red Bulls second straight year finishing top of the Eastern Conference and third time in the last four seasons.

Despite overall being a day full of drama for MLS, these two teams have relatively little to play for. Philadelphia is all but assured a playoff spot. For the Union to miss out on the playoffs, New England Revolution would have to somehow reverse the 12 goal differential gap between themselves and the Union just to get to the next tiebreaker, goals for. In addition to reversing the goal differential, the Revs would also have to score 12 goals and Philadelphia not score at all to earn the sixth and final playoff spot based on this tiebreaker.

The teams moved their rivalry up to Red Bull Arena in early October for the only Red Bulls home matchup in the 2016 regular season as New York came away with the home win, 3-2, against the Union.

The two sides met only three weeks after their Open Cup tilt again at Talen Energy Stadium. Once again, Philadelphia would take advantage of a momentarily lapse by New York to score two second half goals to earn a draw, 2-2.

Philadelphia first met New York this season in the Lamar Hunt United States Open Cup Fifth Round. Led by a Chris Pontius second half brace, Philadelphia rebounded from an extremely poor first half to win 2-1 and advance in the Open Cup at Talen Energy Stadium.

As said below, this is the third matchup in Major League Soccer play this season and fourth overall.

As part of Major League Soccer’s Decision Day, all matchups will begin at 4 PM EST to add to the possible drama on the last day of the season.

The head referee will be Kevin Stott. On the sidelines, Kermit Quisenberry and Craig Lowry will be the assistant referees. The fourth official is Sorin Stoica.

The game will be broadcasted on The Comcast Network in Philadelphia, MSG in New York anded via MLS LIVE.

Welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the 2016 Major League Soccer regular season action. Tonight’s MLS Eastern Conference matchup between the Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls will take place at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania. This is the third matchup between the two sides this season. I’m Jordan Wohl, and I’ll be providing minute-to-minute updates, commentary, and results of the match. The game starts at 4:00 PM ET and there will be coverage pregame, mid-game, and postgame.