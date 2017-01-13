2017 MLS SuperDraft Live Stream, Updates, and Commentary

Well that's all we have for you ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us for the first and second rounds of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, I'm Eevry Goren signing off.

With the twenty-second and final pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the Seattle Sounders select from the FC midfielder Dominic Oduro

With the twenty-first pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, DC United select from Radford University, defender Jo-Vetle Rimstad.

With the twentieth pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, Minnesota United select from the University of Delaware, midfielder Thomas De Villardi

With the nineteenth pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the Montreal Impact select from FC Edmonton and a member of Canadian Generation Adidas, midfielder Shamit Shome.

With the eighteenth pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, FC Dallas select 17-year-old the first ever Canadian Generation Adidas Forward from ANB Academy, Adonijah Reid

With the seventeenth pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the New York Red Bulls select from the Colgate University, midfielder Ethan Kutler.

With the sixteenth pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, New York City FC select from Xavier University, midfielder Jalen Brown.

With the fifteenth pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, FC Dallas select from the University of North Carolina, defender Walker Hume.

With the fourteenth pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, Houston Dynamo select from the University of Akron, defender Danilo Radjen.

Los Angeles Galaxy have sent AJ Delagarza to the Houston Dynamo for $175,000 in allocation money. It's been speculated that they need the money to sign Jermain Jones.

With the thirteenth pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, Real Salt Lake select from the University of Washington, defender Justin Schmidt

With the twelfth pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, DC United select from Monmouth University, goalkeeper Eric Klenofsky.

With the eleventh pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the Philadelphia Union select from the Clemson University, defender Aaron Jones.

With the tenth pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the Portland Timbers select from the UCLA, defender Michael Amick.

With the ninth pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the New England Revolution select from the University of Kentucky, midfielder Napo Matoso

With the eighth pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the Houston Dynamo select from the University of Tulsa, goalkeeper Jake McGuire

With the seventh pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the Vancouver Whitecaps select from the Saint Francis University, defender Francis De Vries

With the sixth pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the San Jose Earthquakes select from the University of South Florida, midfielder Lindo Mfeka

With the fifth pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, Chicago Fire select from the University of Delaware, forward Guillermo Delgado.

With the fourth pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, Chicago Fire select from the University of Louisville, goalkeeper, Stefan Cleveland.

Toronto FC have traded the 4th and 5th picks for 75k to Chicago Fire

With the third pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the Philadelphia Union select from the University of South Florida, forward Marcus Epps.

Minnesota United have traded the third pick of the second round to Philadephia in return for the 20th pick of the second round and $50,000 in GAM.

The Philadelphia Union has called a time out.

With the second pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the Colorado Rapids select from Syracuse University, defender Liam Callahan

With the first pick of the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, Minnesota United select from Wake Forest, Goalkeeper Alec Ferrell

And that concludes the first round! There will be a brief five minute break and then the second round will kick off!

With the twenty-second pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the Seattle Sounders select from the Stanford University, defender Brian Nana-Sinkam

"First off I want to thank Toronto FC for taking a chance on me, I'll make you proud."

With the twenty-first pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, Toronto FC select from the University of Notre Dame, defender Brandon Aubrey.

With the twentieth pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the New England Revolution select from the University of Vermont, forward Brian Wright.

"Wow this is great, first I want to thank Montreal Impact for picking me, it's a huge honor. I'm going to make you proud."

With the nineteenth pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the Montreal Impact select from University of California-Santa Barabara, Forward Nick DePuy

"To start off I have to thank God, without him none of this is possible. And FC Dallas thank you for taking a chance on me, I have to fight to prove they were right."

With the eighteenth pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, FC Dallas select from Wake Forest, midfielder Jacori Hayes.

"I'd like to thank my mom and dad, they brought me into this world and threatened to take me out of it many times."

"First off I'd like to thank the New York Red Bulls for having faith in me, at least someone has."

With the seventeenth pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the New York Red Bulls select from Boston College, midfielder Zeiko Lewis.

With the sixteenth pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, New York City FC select from the University of Connecticut, defender Kwame Awuah.

Seattle Sounders trade the 16th overall SuperDraft pick for $75,000 general allocation money to NYCFC.

With the fifteenth pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the Colorado Rapids select from the University of Denver, midfielder Sam Hamilton.

With the fourteenth pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, Sporting Kansas City select from the University of Carolina Chapel Hill, defender Colton Storm.

With the thirteenth pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, Real Salt Lake select from the University of Denver, defender Reagan Dunk.

"Mom, I love you and I thank you for supporting me".

With the twelfth pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, DC United select from the University of Maryland, defender Chris Odoi-Atsem.

DC United are using their four minute time out.

"Wow, first of all I'd like to thank Chicago for giving me the opportunity and believing me."

"He was the talk of the Combine on day one. He shredded any defender who went against him."

With the eleventh pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the Chicago Fire select from the University of Louisville, midfielder Daniel Johnson.

"He's not here. But this young player is the real deal. He's the classic English central midfielder."

With the tenth pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the Houston Dynamo select from Hofrsta University, midfielder Joseph Holland.

"Oh man I don't know where to start. First off I want to thank Columbus and my agent."

With the ninth pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, Columbus Crew select from the University of New Mexico, forward Niko Hansen

"He's very powerful, very strong, and a good passer of the ball."

"First of all, I want to thank my family back in Germany. Especially, my mom, she's done a lot of sacrificing."

With the eighth pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, Atlanta United select from the Providence College, midfielder Julian Gressel

"Uhh this is pretty awesome. I want to thank Vancouver for making my childhood dream a reality."

"He's an overlapping right back"

With the seventh pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the Vancouver Whitecaps select from the University of Connecticut, defender Jakob Nerwinski.

"It's an honor for me to be up here in front of all you."

With the sixth pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, San Jose Earthquakes select from UCLA and a member of Generation Adidas, midfielder Jackson Yueill.

"You don't want to be a forward playing against this guy."

"First of all I want to thank the almighty God and the Columbus Crew for picking me"

With the fifth pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the Columbus Crew select defender Alhassan "Lalas" Abubakar from the University of Dayton.

"This kid's character is off the chart, he almost had a perfect SAT score."

"You've shown me support when I needed it."

"To get to this point, is really incredible."

With the fourth pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, the Portland Timbers select forward Jeremy Ebobisse from Duke University.

Houston Dynamo have traded the fourth overall pick to Portland Timbers for $100,000 GAM, an international roster spot and the 10th overall pick in the draft.

Chicago do seem to enjoy trading with New York City FC.

"Wow this is great! I would like to say thank you to my family who flew all the way from Florida to see me".

We have a trade to announce! The Chicago Fire have traded their third overall pick to New York City FC for $250,000 of General allocation money. With the third pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, New York City FC select Generation Adidas Midfielder Jonathan Lewis from the University of Akron.

It appears that Chicago may be trading the third pick to the New York Red Bulls.

"I think he's an important pick for Atlanta because he's got pace". -Sigi Schmid

"First thing's first, I have to thank my mom and dad."

With the second pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, Atlanta United select Generation Adidas Center Back, Miles Robinson from Syracuse University.

"I'm really excited, it's going to be a great journey!"

"I want to thank God, it's been a tough journey from Ghana"

The pick is in! With the first pick of the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, Minnesota United select Generation Adidas Forward from UCLA, Abu Danladi.

Minnesota United is on the clock!

"Today we have our first Generation Adidas Canada player"

Don Garber approaches and delivers the welcome address. "For the first time in our 22 year history the Draft is taking place on the West Coast"

Announcements and analysis are going on, soon we'll hear the first pick!

AND WE'RE OFF!

Get excited, we're just three minutes away from the start of the draft, the fans are in full voice at the convention center!

A number of players were said to have seen their stock in the draft drop after the MLS Combine including Notre Dame center back Brandon Aubrey who after having beaten regularly in the Combine matches goes from a projected top 5 pick down to top 20.

We're just over an hour away from the start of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft and rumors are swirling around that Minnesota United may trade the first pick in the draft.

Duke Forward Jeremy Ebobisse is largely expected to go number one overall in the draft to Minnesota United. The 19-year-old Bethesda, Maryland native signed with MLS back in August and spent some time this past season with USL side Charleston Battery having also played for D.C. United's U-23 side as well as the United States Men's national team Under-20 side where he has an impressive scoring record of five goals in eight games. It's hard to say whether or not Ebobisse will start from the get go. Standing at six feet tall he has a similar build to Minnesota's NASL standout, Christian Ramirez, and Adrian Heath has shown a propensity for playing with one forward, at least during his coaching tenure at Orlando City. While Ebobisse may initially play second fiddle his impressive pace for a big man assures that at the very least he'll come off the bench often to terrorize teams late in games with his speed.

As you can tell, a number of MLS clubs are missing from this list having traded away their first round draft picks in deals made as early as January of 2015. Teams missing from the first round include Orlando City, Philadelphia Union, LA Galaxy, and New York City FC.

As it stands, the order is Minnesota United, Atlanta United, Chicago Fire, Houston Dynamo, Columbus Crew, San Jose Earthquakes, Vancouver Whitecaps, Atlanta United, Columbus Crew, Portland Timbers, Chicago Fire, D.C. United, Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City, Colorado Rapids, Seattle Sounders, New York Red Bulls, FC Dallas, Montreal Impact, New England Revolution, Toronto FC, and Seattle Sounders.

Furthermore don't expect the order to remain as is, the draft is notorious for “wheeling and dealing” or last minute trade deals done on the floor of the convention center that will either see drafted players shift around, clubs grabbing higher spots in order to draft their preferred man and plenty of allocation money and current MLS players swapped around.

Today's crop of players in the first and second round is likely where we're going to see the Rookie of the Year candidates, future superstars, or otherwise solid MLS operators for years to come. The draft historically; however, has had mixed results with players going in the third and fourth round, with a number of gems such as 2009 draftee Sporting Kanas City's Graham Zusi or more recently Dominique Badji of the Colorado Rapids and Richie Marquez of the Philadelphia Union.

Today the first and second rounds of the draft will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, while the draft's third and fourth round will occur via conference call on Tuesday, January 17th. 238 players are eligible for the draft based on having exhausted their college eligibility or achieving eligibility as Generation Adidas players and non-collegiate international players; however, of these 238, only the top 53 attended this week's MLS Combine where MLS coaches, executives, and staff got a look at their abilities through a number of avenues including physical tests and scrimmages. There are a total of 88 possible selections in the draft, an increase from 81 in 2016 with the introduction of expansion sides Minnesota United FC and Atlanta United FC who hold the first and second picks respectively as determined back on October 16th so much to the disappointment of the eligible players, a substantial portion of them won't be selected.

Hello, Ladies and Gentlemen, I'm Eevry Goren and we're minutes away from kicking off the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, where Major League Soccer teams select the cream of the crop from college soccer, one of the many, and possibly most historically significant player acquisition mechanisms in Major League Soccer.