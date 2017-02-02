NWSL and A+E partner up on a three year deal
Jeff Plush continues to grow the league forward with the TV deal with A+E Networks | Source: Jenny Chuang/VAVEL

After hinting at some news over the last few days, the National Women's Soccer League held a live press conference today to announce a TV partnership with A&E Networks for the next three years. NWSL Commissioner Jeff Plush, President and CEO of A+E Networks, Nancy Dubuc and U.S. Soccer President, Sunil Gulati, were all on hand to make this announcement.

Most of the NWSL matches are due to be shown on the Lifetime channel which is available in the majority of the homes in the United States of America. This is not only the league's first major TV deal, but it also one that spans over multiple years.

A+E are all in, will also keeps available for international fans

In order for this partnership to work, the league and the network formed NWSL Media, which will be a joint venture that acts as the media and commercial arm  of the league and also oversee the global broadcast and sponsorship rights of the NWSL. NWSL Media will also manage all digital assets for the league, including a redesigned website, a new app for both iOS and Android, as well as the league's social media platforms. The same venture will be managing theing of the matches along with hosting exclusive new and original content before, during and after matches. Finally, NWSL Media is currently negotiating with potential partners to matches that will not be broadcast on Lifetime.

Lifetime itself has a history with women's sports before the deal with the NWSL. The channel was home to the WNBA before they moved to ESPN and their owning platform so their continued support comes as no surprise for those familiar with the channel. What this deal means for the NWSL though, is that matches will be broadcast every weekend on the channel which, as previously stated, reaches a wide range of homes in the US. Lifetime will also have a NWSL Game of the Week every Saturday at 4 p.m. ET with a pre-game at 3:30 p.m. ET proceeding it.

Shifting the league'sing to a major US network has its benefits and pitfalls and when it comes to those who are not in the US, that was surely a major concern. According to to the livestream, as A+E gear towards its owning service,s of the NWSL matches would not be geo-blocked and thus, fans from across the world will still be able to tune into most matches during the season.

All parties hail the agreement and what it means for the future of the league