FC Kansas City announces preseason schedule

FC Kansas City announced their preseason schedule this afternoon ahead of the start of National Women’s Soccer League preseason. Their schedule consists of three games, all of which are against local college teams. They will face the University of Missouri on March 19, the University of Nebraska on April 1, and finish against the University of Kansas on Monday, April 10. All three games will be open for the public to attend.

These games will help the two time NWSL Champions prepare for regular season as they enter their campaign to win a third championship for the organization. They will also provide FC Kansas City with some game experience with their modified roster before heading into entering regular season play in April. The Blues begins preseason training on March 13, along with the rest of the clubs in the NWSL.

Mandy Laddish (left) celebrating with Shea Groom (right) after scoring a goal. | Source: FC Kansas City

FC Kansas City’s roster currently sits at 21, with two draft picks entering camp. Earlier today, it was announced forward Caroline Kastor announced her retirement after spending two seasons with the club. The roster will have to be at a maximum of 20 players by opening day.

The Blues will begin their fifth National Women’s Soccer League season on Sunday, April 16 when they host the Boston Breakers at Swope Soccer Village. Kick off scheduled for at 5:00 p.m. Central Time. The full regular season schedule for FC Kansas City can be found on their website.

FC Kansas City Official Preseason Schedule

(Ordered in Date, Time, Opponent and Location)

Sunday, March 19 4:00 p.m. Central Time

University of Missouri

Audrey J Walton Stadium, Columbia, MO

Saturday, April 1

2:00 p.m. Central Time

University of Nebraska

Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium, Lincoln, NE

Monday, April 10

7:00 p.m.

Central Time

University of Kansas

Rockchalk Park, Lawrence, KS