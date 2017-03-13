Honduras calls-up three Houston Dynamo attackers for World Cup Qualifiers

The National Autonomous Federation of Football of Honduras (FENAFUTH) announced on Monday that it has called in three Houston Dynamo players for their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers. Forwards Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto, as well as midfielder Boniek García, will join Los Catrachos as they attempt a historic third consecutive World Cup birth.

The three players will join the team after the Houston Dynamo’s first away game against the Portland Timbers on Saturday night. The Dynamo will be thankful to still have Quioto and Elis in Portland as they have been essential to the Dynamo’s early season success.

Both making an impact by scoring at home in last Saturday’s convincing 3-1 win against the Columbus Crew as well as Quioto's MLS Goal of the Week (included in the video below) winner against the Seattle Sounders. He has been lethal up top for the Dynamo so far this season and brings much-needed pace and finishing ability to the Honduran roster.

The upcoming games are essential to Honduras’ qualifying campaign as they will face the United States on Friday, March 24 in San Jose, California, and will host Costa Rica on Tuesday, March 28 at Estadio Francisco Morazán in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Honduras are currently fourth in the CONCACAF Hexagonal Qualifying group and will look to improve their standings with the in-form Dynamo trio. Elis, Quioto, and Garcia will return to Houston before their home game against the New York Red Bulls on April 1st.

Full Honduras Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Donis Escober (Olimpia; Honduras), Luis Lopez (Real Espana; Honduras), Ricardo Canales (Vida; Honduras)



DEFENDERS (8): Brayan Beckeles (Necaxa; Mexico), Henry Figueroa (Motagua; Honduras), Maynor Figueroa (FC Dallas; MLS), Felix Crisianto (Motagua; Honduras), Allans Vargas (Real Espana; Honduras), Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic; Scotland), Ever Alvarado (Olimpia; Honduras), Cesar Oseguera (Real Espana; Honduras)



MIDFIELDERS (10): Jorge Claros (Real Espana; Honduras), Oliver Morazan (Juticalpa FC; Honduras), Brayan Acosta (Real Espana; Honduras), Roger Espinoza (Sporting Kansas City; MLS), Erick Andino (Motagua; Honduras), Mario Martinez (Enppi; Egypt), Carlos Disuca (Motagua; Honduras), Andy Najar (Anderlecht; Belgium), Boniek Garcia (Houston Dynamo; MLS), Romell Quioto (Houston Dynamo; MLS)



FORWARDS (5): Alberth Elis (Houston Dynamo; MLS), Anthony Lozano (Tenerife; Spain), Eddie Hernandez (Tolima; Colombia), Rubilio Castillo (Motagua; Honduras), Michael Chirinos (Olimpia; Honduras)