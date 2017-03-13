Honduras calls-up three Houston Dynamo attackers for World Cup Qualifiers

The National Autonomous Federation of Football of Honduras (FENAFUTH) announced on Monday that it has called in three Houston Dynamo players for their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers. Forwards Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto, as well as midfielder Boniek García, will join Los Catrachos as they attempt a historic third consecutive World Cup birth.  

The three players will join the team after the Houston Dynamo’s first away game against the Portland Timbers on Saturday night. The Dynamo will be thankful to still have Quioto and Elis in Portland as they have been essential to the Dynamo’s early season success.

Both making an impact by scoring at home in last Saturday’s convincing 3-1 win against the Columbus Crew as well as Quioto's MLS Goal of the Week (included in the video below) winner against the Seattle Sounders. He has been lethal up top for the Dynamo so far this season and brings much-needed pace and finishing ability to the Honduran roster.