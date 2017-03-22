Atlanta United FC complete permanent signing of Josef Martinez

Atlanta United completed the permanent transfer of Josef Martinez on Tuesday, after initially signing the Venezuelan forward on loan from Torino. The switch to Major League Soccer has been a great one for Martinez, with five goals in three league games.

Martinez's initial loan deal included an option to make the transfer permanent and Darren Eales, Atlanta United's President, said: "it's clear he has the ability to continue making an impact in our league."

Josef's On Fire

Martinez joined Atlanta as the third Designated Player prior to the beginning of the new MLS season and has burst on the scene with just three games gone. His five goals in those three games put him in first in the race for the MLS Golden Boot and have shown no signs of slowing down.

The 23-year old's proven to be composed and deadly in front of goal for the expansion side while linking up well with fellow Designated Players, Tito Villalba and Miguel Almiron.

Martinez has already collected one Player of the Week award in his MLS career after a hat-trick against Minnesota United in Week 2. The striker has been named in the MLS Team of the Week the last two weeks, capping off a stellar start to his Atlanta United career.

With 37 appearances already under his belt for the Venezuela national team, Martinez is set to add more after his most recent call up the side in preparation for 2018 World Cup Qualifiers. At just 23, the Atlanta United forward has already emerged as one of Major League Soccer's bright young stars and his permanent transfer speaks to how impressive his start has been.

Life in Major League Soccer has treated Atlanta United well so far and they can thank Josef Martinez's ruthlessness in front of goal for a large portion of the early success.