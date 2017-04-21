Score Orlando Pride 1-1 Washington Spirit in NWSL (1-1)

FULL TIME: Orlando Pride 1-1 Washington Spirit
And the game ends with a 1-1 draw with goals from Jensen for the Spirit and D. Evans for the Pride
Headed away and the Spirit get another corner kick
Washington Spirit to take a corner kick most likely their last chance of the game to win
Edmonds goes down
Marta beats the Spirit defense but her shot goes just to the right of the post
Kennedy takes the free kick but it goes right to Labbé
Edmonds fouled right outside the box by Huster who already has a yellow
86' D. Evans beats Labbé and scores to put the score 1-1
Krieger to Marta. Marta to D. Evans chests the ball down but tries to kick from behind and goes over goal
D. Evans takes a shot toward the upper 90 but it is caught by Labbé
Catley back in
Catley down on the ground and gets back up to walk off the field
Edmonds making a run but can't get a strong kick and it rolls to Labbé
Kennedy makes a long ball toward Marta but Labbé gets to it first
Yellow card issued against Huster and Orlando gets a free kick taken by Krieger
Agnew takes a shot right outside the 18 but it sails over the goal
Ordega chases after the ball and makes a cross to no one and it is kicked away by Krieger
Ordega has the ball real close to goal but Orlando defends well
Krieger running up the right side she kicks it towards the box but it is headed away
Marta called offsides
Howard comes on for Mewis
Marta sens in a cross but Spencer can't get to it
Spencer fouled and Orlando has a free kick
Yellow card on Kallman for time wasting
Another corner kick for Orlando but it is headed out of bounds for a throw in
Corner kick for the Spirt. Harris punches away, but Jensen heads the ball into the net making the score 0-1
59' Marta makes her debut with the crowd roaring. Monica comes off
Ordega is subbed on for Kleiner
Edmonds has a great chance and the goal is left unattended but it is kicked away before the ball can be kicked in
Johnson defends agaist Spencer and kicks back to Labbé
Agnew chacing a ball towards the box but it is kicked away
Catley tries to get a shot off. It goes back to Catley. Catley gets a bad shot off and Bogagu kicks it right to Labbé
Catley to Spencer in the box but Spencer can't control the ball
Krieger tries to find Bogagu in the box but overshoots
Spencer comes up the right side and gets a shot off but goes right to Labbé
Church takes a free kick
And the second half begins
The first half is over and it remains scoreless
Agnew was rushing with the ball at Harris, but Harris goes off her line to kick the ball away from Agnew
2 minutes of stoppage time added
Krieger looks to make a pass forward but overshoots it
Both teams with great chances in the first half so far but the score remains 0-0
Alleway coming on for Fields
Mewis down on the ground, but gets right back up
Huster takes a shot but it's way above goal
Multiple attacks from Orlando, including Krieger taking a shot but it getting blocked
Spencer takes a shot but it deflects and gets another corner for Orlando
Labbé punches the corner kick away
Yet another corner kick coming for Orlando
Bogagu gets real close but can't geet a shot off
Spirit called offsides
The camera is loving Marta on the sideline
Harris go to save the ball and it deflects off her and bounces toward goal! Monica barely keeping it out of goal!
Camila takes a nice shot but it goes wide of goal
Krieger takes a free kick after Weatherholt is fouled
Monica to Spencer in the box but Spencer can't get enough power on it
22' Agnew takes the ball forward and Harris comes up with another save
Edmonds has an opportunity to head ball into goal but score is still 0-0
Another corner taken for Orlando, but can't make anything happen
Corner for Orlando makes for a great opportunity for Catley, but it goes just wide.
Lindsey Agnew subbed on for Stengel
Stengel being stretched off. Will the Spirit have another injured player?
Tackle from Fields has Stengel down on the ground clutching her right leg
12' Harris makes the save for Orlando Keeping the score 0-0
9' Stengel attemps a goal but it goes right off the crossbar
6' Harris boxes a cross away from Kleiner
Washington Subs: Ship, Agnew, Ordega, Ca stleberry, Haracic, Howard
Washington Spirit Starting Lineup: Labbé, Zadorsky, Church, Johnson, Kallman, Sigvardsen, K. Mewis, Huster, Kleiner, Solaun, Stengel
Orlando Subs: Marta, Alleway, Pressley, Bledsoe, D. Evans, M. Evans, Driesse
Orlando Pride Starting Lineup: Harris, Catley, Kennedy, Krieger, Fields, Weatherholt, Monica, Edmonds, Cmila, Ubogagu, Spencer
Do not miss a single minute with live commentary and updates of the game here on VAVEL.
Player to follow: Washington Spirit midfielder Kristie Mewis. After last week it showed that the Pride needs to work on their midfield. Mewis is new to the Washington Spirit and after coming last with the Boston Breakers last season I am sure she is coming back this season with a desire to show her skills.
Player to follow: Orlando Pride defender Ali Krieger. Krieger captained the Washington Spirit where she led them to the finals in the NWSL Championship. Krieger is vital to the defense for the Pride this season. In the game against the Thorns, she outpaced many of the players and went one on one versus Sinclair many times. It will be interesting to continue to see her transition to a new team.
The last time the Pride played the Spirit the Pride lost 1-2. Additionally, the captain then was Ali Krieger, but she was traded to the Pride in the offseason. This will be the first-time Krieger faces off against her former team. This will also be the first time Marta Vieira da Silva will play for the Pride.
Orlando Pride is looking to make NWSL attendance records this year. The Pride has taken to twitter and Orlando City’s game to #FillTheBowl. They would be beating their own record that they set last year with 23,403 people at the Citrus Bowl. The highest attendance this season has been the home opener for Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park with 16,145 people.
Meanwhile, the Washington Spirit fell 1-0 to the NC Courage. The last time the Spirit had faced the Courage (then the Western New York Flash) was during the 2016 NWSL Championship Finals where they lost off penalty kicks. Additionally, they lost Joanna Lohman to a left ACL tear. Because of their loss, the Spirit are currently in 7th place.
Last weekend both teams lost their games. The Pride fell to the Portland Thorns with a score of 2-0. The Pride's goalkeeper and captain, Ashlyn Harris, made the save of the week. It was captain versus captain as Harris went against Christine Sinclair, making the save Harris took the ball straight to the chest. Because of the loss, the Pride is currently in 10th place.
Hello, supporters! Welcome to the NWSL VAVEL coverage of the Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit in week 2 of the 2017 NWSL season. The game is hosted in Orlando at their new stadium on Saturday. This is the NWSL Game of the Week on Lifetime and the pregame will begin airing at 3:30 PM and the game will begin at 4:0 PM ET.