Score Orlando Pride 1-1 Washington Spirit in NWSL (1-1)

FULL TIME: Orlando Pride 1-1 Washington Spirit

And the game ends with a 1-1 draw with goals from Jensen for the Spirit and D. Evans for the Pride

Headed away and the Spirit get another corner kick

Washington Spirit to take a corner kick most likely their last chance of the game to win

Edmonds goes down

Marta beats the Spirit defense but her shot goes just to the right of the post

Kennedy takes the free kick but it goes right to Labbé

Edmonds fouled right outside the box by Huster who already has a yellow

86' D. Evans beats Labbé and scores to put the score 1-1

Krieger to Marta. Marta to D. Evans chests the ball down but tries to kick from behind and goes over goal

D. Evans takes a shot toward the upper 90 but it is caught by Labbé

Catley back in

Catley down on the ground and gets back up to walk off the field

Edmonds making a run but can't get a strong kick and it rolls to Labbé

Kennedy makes a long ball toward Marta but Labbé gets to it first

Yellow card issued against Huster and Orlando gets a free kick taken by Krieger

Agnew takes a shot right outside the 18 but it sails over the goal

Ordega chases after the ball and makes a cross to no one and it is kicked away by Krieger

Ordega has the ball real close to goal but Orlando defends well

Krieger running up the right side she kicks it towards the box but it is headed away

Marta called offsides

Howard comes on for Mewis

Marta sens in a cross but Spencer can't get to it

Spencer fouled and Orlando has a free kick

Yellow card on Kallman for time wasting

Another corner kick for Orlando but it is headed out of bounds for a throw in

Corner kick for the Spirt. Harris punches away, but Jensen heads the ball into the net making the score 0-1

59' Marta makes her debut with the crowd roaring. Monica comes off

Ordega is subbed on for Kleiner

Edmonds has a great chance and the goal is left unattended but it is kicked away before the ball can be kicked in

Johnson defends agaist Spencer and kicks back to Labbé

Agnew chacing a ball towards the box but it is kicked away

Catley tries to get a shot off. It goes back to Catley. Catley gets a bad shot off and Bogagu kicks it right to Labbé

Catley to Spencer in the box but Spencer can't control the ball

Krieger tries to find Bogagu in the box but overshoots

Spencer comes up the right side and gets a shot off but goes right to Labbé

Church takes a free kick

And the second half begins

The first half is over and it remains scoreless

Agnew was rushing with the ball at Harris, but Harris goes off her line to kick the ball away from Agnew

2 minutes of stoppage time added

Krieger looks to make a pass forward but overshoots it

Both teams with great chances in the first half so far but the score remains 0-0

Alleway coming on for Fields

Mewis down on the ground, but gets right back up

Huster takes a shot but it's way above goal

Multiple attacks from Orlando, including Krieger taking a shot but it getting blocked

Spencer takes a shot but it deflects and gets another corner for Orlando

Labbé punches the corner kick away

Yet another corner kick coming for Orlando

Bogagu gets real close but can't geet a shot off

Spirit called offsides

The camera is loving Marta on the sideline

Harris go to save the ball and it deflects off her and bounces toward goal! Monica barely keeping it out of goal!

Camila takes a nice shot but it goes wide of goal

Krieger takes a free kick after Weatherholt is fouled

Monica to Spencer in the box but Spencer can't get enough power on it

22' Agnew takes the ball forward and Harris comes up with another save

Edmonds has an opportunity to head ball into goal but score is still 0-0

Another corner taken for Orlando, but can't make anything happen

Corner for Orlando makes for a great opportunity for Catley, but it goes just wide.

Lindsey Agnew subbed on for Stengel

Stengel being stretched off. Will the Spirit have another injured player?

Tackle from Fields has Stengel down on the ground clutching her right leg

12' Harris makes the save for Orlando Keeping the score 0-0

9' Stengel attemps a goal but it goes right off the crossbar

6' Harris boxes a cross away from Kleiner

Washington Subs: Ship, Agnew, Ordega, Ca stleberry, Haracic, Howard

Washington Spirit Starting Lineup: Labbé, Zadorsky, Church, Johnson, Kallman, Sigvardsen, K. Mewis, Huster, Kleiner, Solaun, Stengel

Orlando Subs: Marta, Alleway, Pressley, Bledsoe, D. Evans, M. Evans, Driesse

Orlando Pride Starting Lineup: Harris, Catley, Kennedy, Krieger, Fields, Weatherholt, Monica, Edmonds, Cmila, Ubogagu, Spencer

Kristie Mewis (left) versus Sam Mewis (right) / Photo Washington Spirit's twitter @WashSpirit

Player to follow: Washington Spirit midfielder Kristie Mewis. After last week it showed that the Pride needs to work on their midfield. Mewis is new to the Washington Spirit and after coming last with the Boston Breakers last season I am sure she is coming back this season with a desire to show her skills.

Ali Krieger first game for the Pride against the Thorns / Photo: Orlando Pride's Twitter @ORLPride

Player to follow: Orlando Pride defender Ali Krieger. Krieger captained the Washington Spirit where she led them to the finals in the NWSL Championship. Krieger is vital to the defense for the Pride this season. In the game against the Thorns, she outpaced many of the players and went one on one versus Sinclair many times. It will be interesting to continue to see her transition to a new team.

The last time the Pride played the Spirit the Pride lost 1-2. Additionally, the captain then was Ali Krieger, but she was traded to the Pride in the offseason. This will be the first-time Krieger faces off against her former team. This will also be the first time Marta Vieira da Silva will play for the Pride.

Orlando Pride is looking to make NWSL attendance records this year. The Pride has taken to twitter and Orlando City’s game to #FillTheBowl. They would be beating their own record that they set last year with 23,403 people at the Citrus Bowl. The highest attendance this season has been the home opener for Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park with 16,145 people.

Meanwhile, the Washington Spirit fell 1-0 to the NC Courage. The last time the Spirit had faced the Courage (then the Western New York Flash) was during the 2016 NWSL Championship Finals where they lost off penalty kicks. Additionally, they lost Joanna Lohman to a left ACL tear. Because of their loss, the Spirit are currently in 7th place.

Last weekend both teams lost their games. The Pride fell to the Portland Thorns with a score of 2-0. The Pride's goalkeeper and captain, Ashlyn Harris, made the save of the week. It was captain versus captain as Harris went against Christine Sinclair, making the save Harris took the ball straight to the chest. Because of the loss, the Pride is currently in 10th place.

Orlando pride starting roster against Portland Thorns/ Photo: Orlando Pride's twitter @ORLPride

Hello, supporters! Welcome to the NWSL VAVEL coverage of the Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit in week 2 of the 2017 NWSL season. The game is hosted in Orlando at their new stadium on Saturday. This is the NWSL Game of the Week on Lifetime and the pregame will begin airing at 3:30 PM and the game will begin at 4:0 PM ET.