Results and goals Seattle Reign 5-1 Houston Dash Live Stream Score Commentary in NWSL

That's game! Thank you for tuning in. I'm Bianca Verar signing off for VAVEL USA. Catch you next time!

FULL TIME: Seattle Reign 5-1 Houston Dash

90' 3 minutes of stoppage

87' Rapinoe serves a ball in, but Poliana deflects for a corner

86' Fishlock fouls Heap from behind

85' Seattle Reign 5-1 Houston Dash

84' HOUSTON GOAL! Hagen's shot is blocked by Kopmeyer, but Poliana follows and gets one back for Houston

83' Corsie fouls Brooks, earns yellow card

82' Kawasumi takes a good first touch, cuts inside and tries to bend it past the keeper, but it goes wide for a Dash goal kick

81' Dash Substitution: Ohai off, Caity Heap on

80' Reign earns a corner, but Campbell collects

76' Reign Substitution: Utsugi off, Rachel Corsie on

74' GOAL SEATTLE! Katie Johnson heads it home for her first professional goal!

72' Dash Substitution: Nichelle Prince on for O'Sullivan

72' Daly looks for Hagen, but Stott clears it for a thrown in

70' Daly's tries her shot but Kopmeyer gets there

69' Reign Substitution: Katie Johnson enters the match for Yanez

61' Dash are able to build up and keep possession in their final third, but nothing comes out of it

58' Kawasumi fouls and Brooks stands over the ball

56' Seattle Reign 4-0 Houston Dash

55' GOAL SEATTLE! Fishlock tries from distance and Campbell saves. Yanez gets the rebound

52' Balled played over for Rapinoe and Campbell charges out, colliding with Rapinoe. Yanez collects and tries a shot but Brooks is on the line and clears it out for a corner

46' Houston Substitution: Falknor out, Sarah Hagen in

46' Second half has started!

HALF TIME: Seattle Reign 3-0 Houston Dash

45+1' Rapinoe almost gets another shot at goal, but it's tackled away for a corner

45' 2 minutes of stoppage time

42' Rebekah Stott comes on for Merritt Mathias

38' Benites ready to get back in, Mathias laughing it off as she jogs off the field

37' Beckie serves in the ball. Bruna and Mathias collide, trainers called to the field

37' Ohai gets tripped up outside of the box and Beckie to take the free kick

31' Seattle Reign 3-0 Houston Dash

31' GOAL SEATTLE! McNabb scores her first NWSL goal!

30' Seattle earns a corner and the Dash head it out for another corner

28' Seattle Reign 2-0 Houston Dash

27' GOAL SEATTLE! On the counter attack, Rapinoe with a left footed volley at the top of the box

26' Rapinoe fouled and Barnes quickly puts the ball back in play

22' Poliana fouls Rapinoe for a free kick a few yards outside of the box

21' Falknor sends in a cross and Brooks tries her shot, but it goes wide

20' Yanez tires a volley from distance but Campbell catches it

19' Seattle Reign 1-0 Houston Dash

18' GOAL SEATTLE! Fishlock receives the ball after a flick from Yanez and she finishes in the far corner

17' Rapinoe tracks the bouncing ball all the way endline and gets a cross off. Ball goes across goal, but Seattle is unable to get to it before it goes out

17' O'Sullivan fouls Fishlock

16' Kopmeyer punches away the service and is fouled by O'Sullivan

15' Beckie dribbles down the field looking for a cross, but instead plays it off a defender for a corner

14' Matthias charges down the field and crosses the ball, but it's too far for Yanez to get

13' Nairn takes the shot off the free kick, but it goes wide

12' Nairn is fouled outside the top of the D for a free kick. Both she and Rapinoe stand over it

11' Seattle with a bit of an attack building up, but it eventually goes out for a goal kick

6' Ohai with lots of touches on the ball and eventually passes it off to Levin. Levin crosses the ball and Daly's header is too high

4' O'Sullivan fouls Fishlock by the halfway line

3' Fishlock tries a low, driven shot from distance but Campbell makes the save

1' Kickoff!

This is Jane Campbell's first match in the NWSL. Campbell was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2017 NWSL College Draft. She most recently earned her first ever cap for the USWNT just a few weeks ago when she came on for Ashlyn Harris.

Houston Dash Starting XI: Campbell, Roccaro, Levin, Bruna, Poliana; O'Sullivan, Brooks, Falknor; Ohai, Daly, Beckie.

Seattle Reign FC Starting XI: Kopmeyer; Pickett, Barnes, McNabb, Mathias; Nairn, Utsugi, Fishlock; Rapinoe, Yanez, Kawasumi.

Houston Injury News: Midfielder Andressa is out with a hamstring injury. USWNT midfielder Morgan Brian is still out while she recovers from her MCL injury.

In a few moments, we will share the initial lineups of Seattle Reign vs Houston Dash live, in addition to the latest information that surges from the Memorial Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

Seattle has a perfect winning record over the Dash of 7-0-0. Four of the wins come at home in Memorial Stadium. Since 2014, the Reign have scored a total of 19 goals overall on the Dash. The last time these two teams met was at the end of 2016, when the Reign became the first team in the league to overcome a 2-0 deficit. The recap of this match can be found here.

The game will take place in Memorial Stadium.

Latest News on the Dash: Forward Rachel Daly won NWSL Goal of the Week for Week 1 after her bending goal wowed many. There have been a few roster moves for the Dash this week as well. First, they waived forward Stephanie Ochs. Ochs was with the club since its beginning, and was very versatile for the Dash. They also traded a 2018 draft pick to the Orlando Pride in exchange for defender Camille Levin.

Latest News on the Reign: Seattle’s goalkeeper Haley Kopmeyer won NWSL Player of the Week for Week 1 after her performance against Sky Blue last weekend. In addition, the Reign claimed Michaela Hahn off the waiver wire just before opening weekend.

Dash Player to Follow: New addition Sarah Hagen made her appearance for the Dash on opening day. She’s definitely the tall target forward Houston’s been missing. As soon as she stepped onto the field, it was clear she was able to create chances for Houston. Although she didn’t add her name to the score sheet, Hagen could be a very dangerous attacking threat for the Dash throughout this season.

Reign Player to Follow: Without a doubt, everyone should have their eyes on Megan Rapinoe. She missed out most of 2016 recovering from her ACL as well as being away from Olympic duty, but she’s definitely made her impact already within her first game of the 2017 season. Her presence was sorely missed in a struggling year for the Reign, but having her in the midfield could be the key to Seattle making it back into the playoffs this year.

The Dash hosted the Chicago Red Stars to kick off the 2017 NWSL season. It only took 15 minutes for Kealia Ohai to open up scoring, picking up right where she left off after scoring 11 goals last season. Fellow forward Rachel Daly added an incredible insurance goal - which made the SportsCenter Top 10 - in the 80th minute for the 2-0 shutout victory over the Red Stars. The full recap can be found here.

The Houston Dash are currently tied for first place with three other teams after coming away with three points in their season opener last weekend.

They earned one point last weekend in their season opener against Sky Blue FC. In a rather tough and physical contest, the Reign were only able to score one goal in the match that went a whole half without a goal. In 56th minute, Reign midfielder Megan Rapinoe was fouled in the box and successfully converted her corner to give the home side the lead. Only a few minutes later though, a Sky Blue player was fouled in the box and successfully converted their penalty to equalize the game. The full recap can be found here.

The Seattle Reign currently sit at fifth on the table after taking a point last weekend.

Hello everyone! Welcome to VAVEL USA’s coverage of the Seattle Reign vs Houston Dash live game/match in NWSL Week 2. My name is Bianca Verar and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens here on VAVEL. The event will be held at the Memorial Stadium starting at 10:30 pm Eastern Time.