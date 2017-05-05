LAFC looking at Guillermo Barros Schelotto for head coach

Less than a year from beginning their MLS existence, it appears that Los Angeles Football Club, LAFC for short, are considering Guillermo Barros Schelotto as their first-ever coach. Schelotto is currently the manager of Boca Juniors. Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl was the first to report the possible coaching hire through unnamed sources.

Schelotto played four years in MLS – all with the Columbus Crew – from 2007-2010. He helped lead the Crew to the MLS Cup trophy in 2008. He was also voted MLS MVP that same year as well as MLS Best XI and MLS Cup MVP. In his four years, he played in 102 regular games – 96 starts – and scored 33 goals and assisted on 41 others. He played in an additional seven playoff games – all starts – and scored two goals and added one assist.

Schelotto is in his first year as coach at Boca Juniors – who are currently in first place of the Primera División. Prior to arriving at Boca, he coached Lanús from 2012-2015 where he helped lead the team in winning the Copa Sudamericana in 2013.

In January 2016, he was announced as head coach of Palmero in Serie A. But due to some issues related to him being named head coach, Palmero was forced to sign Giovanni Tedesco as their head coach. Schelotto worked alongside him and was on the bench during league games as their team manager. Just a month later, the club announced he had resigned.

Prior to joining the Columbus Crew in 2007, he spent 1997 to 2007 with Boca as a player. He scored 86 goals in 300 appearances.

In Wahl’s article, he also states that the club has had discussions with former United States men’s national team coach Bob Bradley.

They still have a long way to go but a hiring like Schelotto would make them an instant hit in the Los Angeles market. Even more so with the LA Galaxy’s current struggles.