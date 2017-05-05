LAFC looking at Guillermo Barros Schelotto for head coach

Less than a year from beginning their MLS existence, it appears that Los Angeles Football Club, LAFC for short, are considering Guillermo Barros Schelotto as their first-ever coach. Schelotto is currently the manager of Boca Juniors. Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl was the first to report the possible coaching hire through unnamed sources.

Schelotto played four years in MLS – all with the Columbus Crew – from 2007-2010. He helped lead the Crew to the MLS Cup trophy in 2008. He was also voted MLS MVP that same year as well as MLS Best XI and MLS Cup MVP. In his four years, he played in 102 regular games – 96 starts – and scored 33 goals and assisted on 41 others. He played in an additional seven playoff games – all starts – and scored two goals and added one assist.