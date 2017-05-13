Chicago Red Stars vs Boston Breakers preview: Three points needed for both sides

The Chicago Red Stars and the Boston Breakers both have 2-2-0 records through the first four games of 2017, and a win is necessary if they want to keep runaway leaders North Carolina Courage in their sights.

Red Stars comfortable at home

Two wins and two losses from the Red Stars’ opening four matches surely isn’t what they had in mind, coming into the 2017 NWSL season as one of favourites for the championship.

However, all of Chicago’s six point so far have been picked up at home, where they will be playing tonight. The team are also yet to concede at Toyota Park this year, which maybe indicates that they’ll be the team coming out on top this Sunday.

Samantha Johnson has led her backline to two shutouts so far this year. | Source: Chicago Red Stars

Julie Ertz has scored in both home matches for the Red Stars from her new, more advanced midfield role. Her move further up the pitch has certainly been the catalyst for Chicago’s victories, as her runs into the box and never-say-die attitude are exactly what her side need, as a team that can create but not always finish their chances.

There are a couple of fitness concerns to key players in the Red Stars camp, as both midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo and outside-back Arin Gilliland have been listed as probable due to quad and knee injuries respectively. If either of these players fail to make the starting eleven, it will be interesting to see how Rory Dames balances his team; Taylor Comeau, Sarah Gorden, and Morgan Proffitt are all in line to make the first start of the season.

Breakers potent in attack

After two seasons stuck to the bottom of the table, the Boston Breakers have already clocked up half their points tally from the whole of last season. This has mostly been thanks to some stellar individual performances, from both new and returning player.

First choice in the 2017 NWSL College Draft, rookie Rose Lavelle is certainly living up to the billing so far. With a goal and an assist in her first three matches, Lavelle was named NWSL Player of the Month for April. Returning goalkeeper Abby Smith has also been impressive this year, after spending most of last year out with an ACL injury.

Big things were always expected of Smith and especially Lavelle, but the surprising highlight of the Breakers’ season has undoubtedly been Adriana Leon. Leon has been part of the NWSL since its formation (originally as a Canadian allocation player), but the forward only scored four goals in her four years in the league.

Adriana Leon could come back to haunt her former club this weekend. | Source: Excelle Sports

But this year she has been one of the Breakers’ main attacking threats, and already has a goal and two assists on the season. It would almost be fate for her to score this weekend, as she returns to the club where she spent two and a half unimpressive years.

Prediction

With the Breakers potent up top but the Red Stars solid in the defence, it’s a hard match to call - however I think home advantage will continue to see Chicago over the line.

Prediction: Chicago Red Stars 1-0 Boston Breakers