Justin Meram named Alcatel MLS Player of the Week
Justin Meram pushed Columbus Crew past the Impact this weekend | Source: Jean-Yves Ahern - USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 in is the books in Major League Soccer and the standout player of that round of matches has been named. Justin MeramColumbus Crew SC winger, was selected as the Alcatel MLS Player of the Week after his excellent performance during Columbus' 3-2 away win over the Montreal Impact.

This is the first time that the Iranian international has been awarded Player of the Week honors and it was well-deserved after his hat-trick against the Impact, which included a 91st minute winner to seal all three points for the Crew. His first goal came in the 14th minute when his pass was deflected back to him and he finished well from just outside the box. He then added his second of the day in the 20th minute with two deft touches to lob the ball over a defender and then nutmeg the goalkeeper before tapping the ball home into an empty net.