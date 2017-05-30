Sydney Leroux named NWSL Player of the Week for Week 7
Sydney Leroux was in good form for FC Kansas City | Source: nwslssoccer.com

Week 7 of the National Women's Soccer League has gone into the history books and out of the players selected for their outstanding performances this weekend, NWSL Player of the Week honours went to Sydney Leroux of FC Kansas City.

Leroux's two goals enough to give her the POTW award