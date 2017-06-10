Result and Goals Canada 6-0 Costa Rica in 2017 International Friendly

Canada 6 - 0 Costa Rica

Full-time: After a slow start to the second half, the substitutions raised the tempo for Canada and added more goals to the game.

90+2' The goalkeeper redeems herself by making a great stop on Schmidt's free kick.

90+1' YELLOW CARD: Bermúdez earns the first card of the match as she fouls Lawrence who was through on goal. The goalkeeper let the ball slip through her legs after showing poor judgment again by coming out too late.

90' Villaobos gets her head to a cross but it lacks power.

86' SUBSTITUTION: Mariela Campos comes in for Granados.

84' Leon clatters into Maria Benavides but escapes the caution.

83' 20,628 is the official attendance for today's game.

79' SUBSTITUTION: Barrantes goes off and Karla Villaobos comes in.

Canada 6 - 0 Costa Rica

The first goal the substitute bundles Lawrence's cross over the line and the second comes from the restart as Prince finds Huitema unmarked in the box.

74' GOAL! Huitema again!

Canada 5 - 0 Costa Rica

73' GOAL! Huitema!

73' CHANCE! Bermúdez does it again this time against Huitema.

71' SUBSTITUTION: Adriana Leon and Shannon Woeller come in for Rose and Buchanan.

68' CHANCE! Bermúdez makes another fine save from Prince to keep the score at 4-0.

67' SUBSTITUTION: Jordyn Huitema comes in for Sinclair.

65' SUBSTITUTION: Desiree Scott comes in for Rebecca Quinn.

62' SUBSTITUTION: Daniela Cruz comes in for Morales.

61' Buchanan almost gets to the end of Schmidt's service at the far post but the cross is headed away at the last second.

59' SUBSTITUTION: Nichelle Prince comes on for Beckie.

58' Costa Rica have changed tactics this half, switching to a 4-4-1-1. It's limited Canada's space on the flanks.

52' Another wasted set piece by Costa Rica is their short corner goes nowhere.

49' Barrantes goes down in the box after a challenge from Lawrence. The referee waves away the appeals for a penalty but the Costa Ricans can feel aggrieved there. It looked like a penalty.

46' SUBSTITUTION: Carol Sánchez comes in for Acosta.

46' SUBSTITUTION: Kailen Sheridan comes in for Labbé.

46' Costa Rica get us started in the second half.

Canada 4 - 0 Costa Rica

Half-time: It's been a straight-forward 45 minutes for Canada who have made the most of their chances against Costa Rica. The score line could have been much worse for the visitors.

45+1' CHANCE! Maria Morales makes a goal line save to stop Sinclair from adding her name to the scoresheet.

45' Beckie is played through again but she's offside.

42' CHANCE! Bermúdez makes a great save to deny Rose her second goal of the game.

36' Barrantes wins the ball off of Selina Zardosky but cuts back instead of playing in R. Rodríguez and the chance goes away.

32' Kadeisha Buchanan is saved by the whistle as she almost loses the ball in her own box.

31' Agnew sends Barrantes crashing to the ground and the away side has another good set piece. It's wasted again as Cristin Granados hits the wall.

27' CHANCE! Jessie Fleming should have scored. Wendy Acosta gets the flight of the ball all wrong and Fleming is through on goal. She aims for the far post and sends it narrowly wide.

25' Canada are in cruise control here as another chance goes begging.

24' Lixy Rodríguez tries to find Raquel Rodríguez in the box but her cross is too high and the goalkeeper collects easily.

23' Lawrence gets forward again and forces a near post save from Bermúdez.

Canada 4 - 0 Costa Rica

Lindsey Agnew found Sinclair in the box and the veteran laid it off for Beckie to fire into the roof of the net.

21' GOAL! Beckie gets her hat trick!

19' Ashley Lawrence gets forward and wins a corner that Canada can't capitalize on.

17' The visitors win a free kick in a good position but the opportunity is wasted as the delivery goes right out for a goal kick.

15' Costa Rica get forward through Maria Barrantes and look to build something but the attack ends as the Canadian backline recovers well.

Canada 3 - 0 Costa Rica

The long ball beats Costa Rica again and Beckie gets to the ball before Bermúdez who had come rushing out again. Another easy finish for Beckie.

13' GOAL! Beckie gets her second of the game!

10' Rose and Noella Bermúdez clash in the box and the goalkeeper requires some treatment.

Canada 2 - 0 Costa Rica

Canada break quickly and the Houston Dash forward chips the goalkeeper for Canada's second. The goalkeeper came out and hesitated, giving Beckie the chance to finish easily.

6' GOAL! Beckie makes it two!

4' Janine Beckie sends in a corner that Sophie Schmidt gets to but she sends her shot over.

Canada 1 - 0 Costa Rica

Sinclair found some space and headed to the byline beforee squaring it to Rose at the near post. The goalkeeper got a touch but it snuck through anyway.

3' GOAL! Deanna Rose gives Canada the lead!

1' Christine Sinclair kicks things off here at BMO Field.

Amy Walsh will now be presented to the fans as the Hal of Fame inductee of 2017.

The crowd expected today should be around 20,000 which a great figure for Canada as women's soccer continues to grow in the country.

Today's referee will be Odette Hamilton from Jamaica. Her team is also from Jamaica and consists of Stephanie-Dayle Yee Sing and Jasett Kerr as her assistants, and Cardella Samuels as the fourth official.

Josée Bélanger, Kaylyn Kyle, Lauren Sesselmann, Robin Gayle and Jonelle Filigno will be honoured at half time as they call time to their international careers.

Costa Rica Starting XI (5-3-2): Bermúdez; Morales, Benavides, Sáenz, Acosta, L. Rodríguez; Cruz, Granados, Alvarado; R. Rodríguez, Barrantes.

Canada Starting XI (4-3-3): Labbé; Agnew, Buchanan, Zadorsky, Lawrence; Flecther, Quinn, Schmidt; Rose, Sinclair, Beckie.

Starting line ups for both teams are as follows...

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to a warm afternoon in Toron to as we get set to watch the second game between Canada and Costa Rica.

Canada 2, Costa Rica 0

Prediction: I expect this to be another easy win for Canada even with the atmosphere being slightly more nostalgic due to the retirements of so many veterans on the team. There is too much quality for Costa Rica to handle on the field and on the bench for Canada. The most they can hope for from this game is to keep the number of goals down and leave Canada without suffering a blow out game.

Projected Lineup for Costa Rica: Diaz; Saenz, Villalobos, Benavides, L. Rodriguez; Granados, Barrantes, Cruz Traña, Alvarado, Herrera; R. Rodriguez.

Projected Lineup for Canada: Labbé; Belanger, Buchanan, Zardorsky, Lawrence; Schmidt, Scott, Fleming; Leon, Sinclair, Beckie.

The match will be played at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada on June 11th, 2017 at 2:00 PM EST. The game will broadcast on TSN and RDS locally.

Where 'La Tricolor' have always struggled is in stopping the opposition from finding easy paths to goal. The team has simply not had enough quality or defenders playing in the higher professional leagues to be able to stop the quality that they face in North America where they regularly go up against the likes of Canada. Until that changes, I can't see how Costa Rica will stop Canada from scoring tomorrow.

Shirley Cruz Traña will look to lead by example for Costa Rica | Source: lanacion.com

Costa Rica will come into this game with no fear. No one expects them to do much against the Canadians, especially after losing so heavily on Thursday night. If anyone on the team can make a difference, it will be captain Shirley Cruz Traña. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is coming off a sterling performance in the UEFA Women's Champions League final and although she and her club teammates did not get any silverware this season, much to their disappointment, given the time and space Cruz Traña can hurt any team in front of her. Head coach Amelia Valverde will be hoping that Sky Blue FC's Raquel Rodriguez will have enough of a presence on the field to help Cruz Traña out as they look to try and defy expectations against Canada.

Christine Sinclair's vision is still operating at a high level | Source: cbc.ca

At the other end of the team is Stephanie Labbé, who is now the first choice goalkeeper, and in front of her, young starlet Kadeisha Buchanan. These two players have been in outstanding form for both club and country and will be looking to keep a clean sheet this time out after conceding on Thursday evening in Winnipeg. Apart from Labbé and Buchanan, the Canadian backline is prone to making silly mistakes and if they are not fully prepared this time around, Costa Rica could sneak another goal or more on Sunday afternoon.

After such a strong performance in Winnpeg, Canada head into this game full of confidence and John Herdman's side continues to grow and develop since their 2016 Rio Olympics exploits. The team now has a good blend of young and old, and Herman hopes that each game they play until qualifiers for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup begin. Expected to be at heart of all that Canada does is captain and Portland Thorns FC star player Christine Sinclair. Sinclair is one of the few veterans left on the team after Sunday's game but her game intelligence and eye for goal have not faded with age. Sinclair is now surrounded by players like Janine Beckie and Jessie Fleming who continue to impress with every game they play. Those players should be enough to overcome Costa Rica in their next game.

The two teams have already played each during the week in Winnipeg where the home side, Canada came out on top with a 3-1 win. This Sunday, they will expect to do the same in Toronto and bid farewell to two of their mainstays over the last few years; Josée Bélanger, Jonelle Filigno, Robyn Gayle, Kaylyn Kyle and Lauren Sesselmann who are all retiring from international soccer.

Hello and welcome to the second in the two-match series of friendlies between Canada and Costa Rica. My name is Kudzi Musarurwa and I will be your host for this match on VAVEL USA.