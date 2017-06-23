MLS Preview: Columbus Crew SC vs Montreal Impact

Still sitting above the red line, Columbus Crew SC look to get their season back on track as they host the Montreal Impact in a crucial Eastern Conference matchup this weekend.

Recent Outings

Montreal struggled in their recent match, as they hosted rivals Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship. Holding a 1-0 lead, TFC striker Jozy Altidore scored an equalizer in the second half to tie the game at 1-1. Montreal was frustrated as they had an injured player just two-feet away from the play, TFC capitalized.

It got worse for the Impact when midfielder Ignacio Piatti skyrocketed a penalty kick. The missed opportunity saw the game end level.

The home side Crew SC played yet a 45-minute game again. Their recent match saw the Black and Gold lose to expansion side Atlanta United by a score of 3-1. Their defense was missing in action once more, as they conceded two goals in the second half.

Federico Higuain continued his point streak as he notched a goal in the 26th minute of play to level the match. Although they seemed to control the match, it wasn't enough to gain three points.

Federico Higuain of Columbus Crew SC celebrates his tying goal against Atlanta United. (Photo: Brett Davis - USA Today)

Team Previews

Montreal is looking for redemption. The last time these two teams met, Crew SC escaped with all three points, thanks to a Justin Meram hat-trick.

Winning this match could be an easy one for the Impact. Loanee player Blerim Dzemali is starting to produce, while Piatti is still the same person he's always been.

Key Points

As stated before, Justin Meram scored a hattrick against the Impact last time and will look to be the focal point once more.

In order to slow down the attack of Meram, Higuain, Ethan Finlay, and Ola Kamara, the defense will need to put their front foot forward and slow down the passing and playmaking.

Also, if haven't noticed already, the playing from the back for Columbus has been a crucial liability that hasn't really worked. Pressuring Crew SC keeper Zack Steffen will need to happen if Montreal wants to win this match.

For Columbus, simply win. That's all there is to it. Dropping points and the defense not showing up is costing them big time. A 90-minute match needs to be played this Saturday. This is a huge test for this team at this time.

Projected Lineups

Here is how the teams will probably line up this week, starting with Montreal. Click here to view.

Montreal is managed by Mauro Biello and will line up in the 5-3-2 formation.

Here is the projected lineup for the home team, Columbus Crew SC. Click here to view.

Columbus is managed by head coach and sporting director Gregg Berhalter and will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Prediction

While the two sides sit in opposite sides of the playoff line, this will still more than likely be a close match. So with that said, how about we call this one even?

Columbus Crew SC 2-2 Montreal Impact