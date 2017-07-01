FC Kansas City vs Houston Dash Preview: The Blues hope to break winless four-match streak

Week 11 of the NWSL will conclude with FC Kansas City hosting the Houston Dash as they travel to Children’s Mercy Victory Field for the first match between the two teams thus far in the season.

First meeting of the season

This past Wednesday night, both teams saw matches with varying results. The Dash met at their home field, BBVA Compass Stadium, where a scoreless match against the Boston Breakers took place. The Blues traveled to Providence Park as they faced the Portland Thorns, who achieved a 3-0 win.

With both teams competing for the first time this season, many possibilities can occur as goalkeeper Jane Campbell made her second shutout of the season when the Dash faced the Breakers earlier in the week. In the last two matches, Houston has also earned four out of six points, which puts them in ninth place with a total of 10 points. Kansas City sits in seventh place with 13 points.

Kansas City seeking out more goals

The Blues have had five home games so far this season and have only scored eight goals at their home stadium. The five previous matches for Kansas City have resulted in extreme pressure within the second half of the match as they scored six goals. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski and the team are eager to see the ball reach the back of the net to hopefully start the beginning of a winning streak to advance in standings.

The Blues have been on a four-match winless streak and haven't celebrated a victory since last month when they defeated the Washington Spirit with a 3-2 outcome. If the Dash see a victory this match, they can catch up to the Blues in points to possibly override them in standings.

Forward Carli Lloyd (right) against fellow U.S. defender Ali Krieger | Source: EarchPhoto

Key Players

Last weekend captain Kealia Ohai suffered from a a sprained ACL and a medial meniscus tear in her left knee as the Dash succeeded with a 2-0 victory against the Orlando Pride. With Ohai being out for the rest of the season, forward Carli Lloyd will most likely inherit the captain’s armband.

The presence of defender Poliana Barbosa Medeiros will also be important to keep the backline strong and ready for Kansas City’s offense such as Sydney Leroux and Yale Averbuch who will attempt to make their shots successful on the goal. FC Kansas City’s defense line will be difficult to pass by as Becky Sauerbrunn and and Katie Bowen are part of the stronghold to keep the rest of their defense in tact.

This match will be streamed live on the go90 app and will begin at 8:00pm ET as our very own Cindy Laura will also be live updating on VAVEL USA.