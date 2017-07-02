Montreal Impact take care of D.C. United with a 2-0 win

Despite starting the match on the front foot, D.C. United found themselves behind 2-0 after the Montreal Impact scored two quick goals in the 21s and 23rd minutes. The Canadian side did not look back as they took all three points and a clean sheet.

Montreal capitalizes on their few chances

The start of the match saw D.C. press and get a few chances, including a flurry of chances which saw two shouts for handball. The black and red's claims were waived off, and it was the start to a long night.

In the 21st minute, Blerim Dzemaili got the ball well outside the eighteen-yard box, took a few dribbles and fired a perfectly placed shot past Travis Worra. The Swiss international saw no pressure come from the United defenders and took advantage of that.

Blerim Dzemaili celebrates with teammate Dom Oduro. | Source: Idaho Statesman

It wouldn't take long for the Impact to add another goal. The Swiss international was involved again as he sent in a perfect lob to the defender Chris Duvall who slotted it home. Montreal's two goals were their only two shots on target the entire game.

United almost pulled one back near the end of the first half when youngster Ian Harkes came close, but luckily for the Impact keeper Evan Bush the rookie failed to get his first MLS goal.

Acosta can't do enough

The second half saw D.C. continue to get their chances, but just like the season has been so far they failed to make most of their chances.

Deshorn Brown made his first start for United tonight, but he was taken off in the 55t minute for Lamar Neagle.

Dominic Oduro nearly extended Montreal's lead, but the Ghanian blasted his shot above the bar. Soon after Matteo Mancosu squandered another opportunity for the Impact.

The story of the game seemed to be that Luciano Acosta could dance through the tightest spaces given, but just could not find the net. Nearing the eightieth minute Acosta had his shot strike the post, summarizing the night for the black and red.

D.C. finished the game with eighteen total shots with two on target. They also had nine corners, while Montreal had two.

What's next?

Montreal, now 5-5-6, will head to Houston, Texas to face the Houston Dynamo this Wednesday. A win will put them one point behind sixth place Columbus with two games in hand.

D.C. United find themselves the lone last place team in the Eastern conference with a record of 5-10-3. The capital club are digging themselves into a hole that will be too deep before they are able to find a way out. They will face FC Dallas this Tuesday in Frisco.

The debut of recent acquisition Deshorn Brown saw a different style of play lead the attacking front for D.C. Adding pace, the ex-Tampa Bay Rowdies forward hasn't been able to help out United so far.

The teams above the black and red all have games in hand on D.C., ranging from three games to only one. If the results don't go their way - United's season could be doomed.