Boston Breakers vs Chicago Red Stars preview: Friday night lights

The first of four Friday matchups in the 2017 National Women’s Soccer League season takes place this week as the Chicago Red Stars travel to face the Boston Breakers. The teams are having very different seasons so far, sitting second and second-bottom respectively, but we can still expect a close match as both sides are coming into the game off the back of 1-0 victories.

This is the second meeting between the teams this season; the first was a tense 1-1 tie at Toyota Park, where Christen Press’ late header cancelled out fellow USWNT star Rose Lavelle’s opener.

That game may have been close but all the other stats suggest a Chicago win; the Breakers have only taken three points against the Red Stars once in 11 attempts - and that was in their first ever NWSL matchup, over four years ago.

Breakers hitting stride

Coming into the new season, Boston Breakers had a lot to look forward to. After a few years sitting in the lower half of the table, Matt Beard seemed to have turned their luck around - an excellent draft class fronted by Lavelle included further highly rated attacking talent in the likes of Morgan Andrews and Margaret Purce. He also added Canadian international Adriana Leon, and while the Breakers started the season solidly, they’ve found themselves falling back into old habits.

It would be naive to think that you could keep a team with this much talent quiet for long though, and Boston are coming into this match with a good run of form. After they were unlucky to not grab three points in what ended a goalless draw at the Houston Dash, they beat the Washington Spirit last week, 1-0 off a Purce goal. Two clean sheets in a row is certainly something they’ll be pleased with, and be hoping to continue on Friday.

Red Stars hoping to reach the top

With just one loss in their last nine outings, the Chicago Red Stars really are the team to beat in the NWSL right now. Sitting just one point off top spot in the league, this match gives them a golden opportunity to reach the summit and put pressure on the North Carolina Courage, who play a tricky match against the Seattle Reign on Saturday.

The Red Stars celebrate the late equaliser against the Breakers back in May | Source: Goal Nation

Whilst Press is certainly the player to watch in terms of Chicago’s attacking threats, there are a few other talents that the Breakers need to beware of. Vanessa DiBernardo, who was drafted alongside Julie Ertz back in 2014, is in the form of her life - the #10 already has as many goals this year as her previous three seasons combined.

The Red Stars may be the favourites in this one, but on their third straight road-game against a stacked and dynamic Breakers attack, we could be in for some really competitive viewing.