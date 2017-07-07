Houston Dash vs Portland Thorns preview: First meeting of the season between the clubs

The Houston Dash welcome the Portland Thorns to BBVA Compass Stadium on Saturday for the first matchup of the 2017 NWSL season between the two clubs. Kickoff is set for 8:30 ET on go90.

In the past seven meetings, Portland holds the edge over the Dash, winning four games, losing twice, and tying one.

Houston, We Have Momentum

Houston returns home after a 2-1 comeback victory over FC Kansas City, extending their unbeaten streak to three. Once a team near the bottom of the league, the Dash are 2-0-1 in their last three games, holding the seventh place spot, and they are gaining momentum after losing six games in a row.

Rachel Daly has scored twice in those three games, including the tying goal at Kansas City. Rookie goalkeeper Jane Campbell has had four consecutive starts, replacing Australian international Lydia Williams, and she has impressed head coach Omar Morales enough to get the starting nod for four games. Campbell had two impressive saves against Kansas City to seal the Dash Victory.

Brazilian international Poliana leads the Dash in goals with three, and she can create opportunities coming from the back line. Also, Carli Lloyd, after her return in June from Manchester City, has provided the Dash offense the spark they might have been missing. In her four games, Lloyd has 14 shots, 4 of those which are on goal and score.

Houston Dash celebrate their first win against Orlando after a six-game losing streak. Photo Jenny Chuang (VAVEL USA)

With half a season still to play, the Dash are still very much in contention to reach the playoffs, but they must continue their current momentum, winning as much as possible to have a chance.

Portland Hoping to Get Back on Track

After a decisive 3-0 victory against FC Kansas City in Week 10 after back-to-back losses in June, Portland again suffered a setback last week with a 0-2 to their Cascadia rivals, the Seattle Reign. As a result, the Thorns dropped to 5th in the NWSL standings, and they look to get back on track, and a road win will be crucial.

Despite their three losses in four games and struggles to win outside Providence Park, Portland comes to Houston with a number one ranked defense, tied with the Chicago Red Stars as the top defense in the league. Goalkeeper Adrianna Franch has 48 saves this season, ranked 4th in the NWSL. Last week versus Seattle, she saved the net five times.

Portland will be without three of its European stars as they prepare for the Women's European Championships, including Danish international Nadia Nadim, who is tied with Christine Sinclair as the leading scorer on the Thorns with four goals, Amandine Henry (France), and Dagny Brynjarsdottir (Iceland).

On Saturday, both Houston and Portland will hope to improve their home and away records, respectively. Houston is 1-3-1 at home, and Portland struggles on the road with a 1-3-2 record this season.