Score Houston Dash 2-1 Washington Spirit in NWSL 2017

Thank you for following along here on VAVEL USA! This has been Bianca Verar - catch you next time!

FULL TIME: Houston Dash 2-1 Washington Spirit

90+2' - Spirit don't get to play out the corner as the referee blows his whistle

90+2' Dash head the free kick out for a Spirit corner

90+2' - Van Wyk comes up for a header and is called for a foul. Spirit earns a free kick

90' - Minimum of 2 minutes stoppage time

89' - Spirit earn a free kick at the halfway line

88' - A series of shots from Beckie, Poliana and Daly, but none of them are able to finish and it goes out for a goal kick

87' - Beckie earns a corner for the Dash

84' - Things picking up on both sides, but neither have found another goal yet

83' - A rocket from distance and Campbell comes up HUGE for the Dash to get a glove on it for a corner

82' - Beckie slips a ball through for Poliana, but she's called offside

80' - Daly tries her luck for distance but it goes over the crossbar

79' - Houston Substitution: Cari Roccaro checks in for Nichelle Prince

77' - Spirit Substitution: Alyssa Kleiner in for Havan Solaun

77' - Houston is quick on the counter, but Beckie's shot goes wide

75' - SPIRIT GOAL! Estelle Johnson slots one past Campbell near post to get one back for the Spirit!

72' - Spirit quickly charge down the right flank and Havana Solaun finds Banini in the box, but her shot is right to Campbell

67' - Andressinha plays a ball through to Prince who slots it to Daly. Daly beats her defense and goes 1-on-1 with the keeper, but Labbe is just able to save it for a corner

64' - Spirit earn another corner

63' - Dydasco dispossess Poliana and the Spirit are on the counter, but their efforts don't amount to anything as the ball goes out for a Dash throw in

62' - Brooks does well to cause a turnover and the Dash counter. Daly's shot is saved by Labbe for a corner

60' - Service finds it ways right to goalkeeper Jane Campbell

60' - Washington earns a corner, but after a bit of back and forth across the face of the goal, the ball finally goes out for another corner

59' - Yellow card awarded to Janine Van Wyk and the Spirit earn a free kick just a few yards outside of the box

58' - Dash patient with their build up, but Poliana is called offside

55' - Houston Dash 2-0 Washington Spirit

53' - DASH GOAL! Daly cross the ball and Andressinha sends an incredible one-touch shot from the 18-yard line for the 2-0 lead

53' - Drop ball played to the Spirit and we're back in action

52' - Dash going towards goal but Labbe clears and play is stopped with Daly down by the halfway line

46' - Andressinha with a shot in front of goal but her shot goes wide

46' - Washington substitutions: Caprice Dydasco in for Kassey Kallman; Kristie Mewis in for Cheyna Williams

46' - Houston substitutions: Caity Heap for Morgan Brian; Bruna in for Cami Privett

HALFTIME: Houston Dash 1-0 Washington Spirit

43' - Prince's shot is deflected to earn a corner

42' - Washington builds up an attack and Banini takes her shot, but Campbell is there to block

40' - Cheyna Williams dribbles around Dash defense and takes a low shot, but it's just wide of the post

39' - Houston looking dangerous in the box, but they are called offside

33' - Andressinha comes up for a high kick and gets called for the foul by the halfway line

32' - Pugh once again takes on the Dash defense and finds her shot but Campbell's there to make the diving save.

31' - Daly with a header right in front of goal but it goes over

29' - Spirit earns a corner but Janine Van Wyk is first to the cross to clear. It only goes so far as Shelina Zadorsky, who rips a shop from the top of the box only to have Campbell tip it over the crossbar

28' - Daly tries her luck right outside of the box but Labbe's on her knees to save it

26' - Houston Dash 1-0 Washington Spirit

25' - DASH GOAL! The Dash play it short again and it's none other than Poliana who gets her head on Janine Beckie's service.

24' - Dash earn a corner and play it short. The service is headed out for another corner on the opposite side

21' - Spirit earns their first corner, but Houston is able to clear

20' - Rachel Daly slides into Poliana's low service but Labbe is right there

19' - Youngster Mallory Pugh charges down the field through the Dash defense and takes her shot, but Jane Campbell is there to stop and eventually pick up the rebound

17' - A foul from behind gives Dash a free kick just behind the halfway line

15' - Spirit earn a free kick in their attacking half after a hard foul from Cami Privett

13' - Levin goes down after battling for the ball with Estelle Johnson and earns the Dash a free kick to the left of the box

11' - Houston earns the first corner of the match

10' - Levin sends a ball in but Poliana's header falls right to Labbe

8' - Houston receive a free kick in the middle of their half

7' - Rachel Daly dribbles through the Spirit's defense, but her shot is deflected and caught by Labbe

2' - Camille Levin plays a ball over the back line with Nichelle Prince making the diagonal run, but Stephanie Labbe comes to collect

1' - Game time!

Lineups and anthems are done, kicking off here shortly!

This is the Spirit's first time back to BBVA Compass Stadium since the 2016 NWSL Championship, where they faced off against the North Carolina Courage - at the time known as the Western New York Flash - in a thrilling match in which they eventually fell short on penalties.

Washington Spirit Starting XI: Labbe; Kallman, Zadorsky, Church, Johnson; Banini, Dougherty Howard, Huster, Solaun; Pugh, Williams.

Houston Dash Starting XI: Campbell; Poliana, Brooks, Van Wyk, Levin; Brian, Privett, Beckie; Daly, Andressinha, Prince.

The Spirit will be without Francisca Ordega, as she's suffered a knee injury and has been placed on the 45-day disabled list. Despite losing Ordega, a familiar face returns with Cali Farquharsan is available for roster selection after a successful ACL recovery.

Keys to the game for Washington: Feeding off of last weekend’s comeback to draw will be huge for the visitors on the road. This last place team can easily jump up in the standings with a win against Houston. Youngster Mallory Pugh has consistently performed well for her club in recent weeks, and it shows in last weekend’s brace. It will be key for the Spirit to use Pugh to their advantage, and to have faith in players such as Francisca Ordega, who has proven to get the job done time and time again.

Keys to the game for Houston: They must be able to continue to spur the attack. Having Lloyd sit out this weekend will be a big blow, but if they are able to find the right personnel to slip in they should be able to adjust. This gives players such as Denise O’Sullivan or Sarah Hagen to be given a starting role on the front line for Houston. Hagen’s presence in the air could be a huge help for Houston, who don’t necessarily have that advantage regularly. The backline is beginning to find its footing this season, and in large part, it has to do with moving Amber Brooks to the back, along with the consistency of rookie goalkeeper Jane Campbell.

The Washington Spirit are currently struggling at the bottom of the table, but there is still hope. They were able to steal points on the road against the Orlando Pride with the help of youngster Mallory Pugh and her brace. They will look to continue to collect points as they travel to Houston this weekend. With only one point separating them and the next team, the Spirit will be eager to come out of this weekend with some kind of result.

Although they were unable to get the full three points, the Houston Dash are still looking pretty good with their four-game unbeaten streak. However, not only will they be without captain Kealia Ohai, who suffered an ACL injury a few weeks ago, but co-captain Carli Lloyd will be forced to sit out of this weekend’s match after a stoppage-time red card for a challenge on a Thorns’ defender. The Dash midfield will once again be out of sorts, as up until Lloyd returned, they were still struggling to find the right balance. Interim head coach Omar Morales will have to make a few changes, as well as hope all his players are healthy for their matchup against the Spirit.

Both of these teams took away only one point from last weekend’s matches. The Houston Dash hosted the Portland Thorns after a storm delay and despite getting the lead early, a free kick allowed their visitors to equalize in stoppage for a 1-1 draw. For the Washington Spirit, they were able to answer both of the Orlando Pride’s goals to come away with the draw in the dying minutes of the match.

Welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the 2017 National Women’s Soccer League match between the Houston Dash and the Washington Spirit. My name is Bianca Verar and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens here on VAVEL. This game will be broadcasted on the go90 app and NWSL website.