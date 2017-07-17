2017 Tournament of Nations: Westfield Matildas release roster

The Westfield Matildas, Australia’s Women’s national team, have named a strong squad for the upcoming Tournament of Nations being hosted by the United States at the end of the month. The team has risen in the FIFA world rankings in recent years, up to seventh place currently, and have also reached the quarterfinals in all recent women’s world cups and in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. The team has high aspirations for this tournament, and this roster has the personnel to help them get far.

Five NWSL players named to roster

Among the twenty-one players named to the roster are five NWSL players; Sam Kerr of Sky Blue FC, Lydia Williams of the Houston Dash, Steph Catley and Alanna Kennedy of the Orlando Pride, and Hayley Raso of the Portland Thorns. Kerr, who has recently seen her fame skyrocket as a result of her dominance on Sky Blue’s attack this season, will likely help carry the Matildas’ goal scoring responsibilities, as she’s proven time and time again with her club that she’s not one to back away from a challenging defense. Williams has had a successful season in Texas so far, coming up big for the Dash on multiple occasions. While Kennedy and Catley’s game record with Orlando is less than stellar this season, their experience playing together for months will give them an advantage on the bigger stage.

Sam Kerr celebrates a goal | Source: Westfield Matildas Twitter @TheMatildas

Full Roster

Goalkeepers: Lydia Williams, Mackenzie Arnold

Defenders: Gema Simon, Caitlin Cooper, Clare Polkinghorne, Laura Alleway, Steph Catley, Alanna Kennedy, Ellie Carpenter, Alex Chidiac

Midfielders: Chloe Logarzo, Elise Kellond-Knight, Caitlin Foord, Emily van Egmond, Tameka Butt, Katrina Gorry

Forwards: Lisa De Vanna, Emily Gielnik, Hayley Raso, Princess Ibini, Sam Kerr