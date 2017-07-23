Houston Dynamo's hot start too much for D.C. United

For many, this was a must-win match for Ben Olsen to have his team turn the season around. By the 17th minute, D.C. United were down by three goals.

It has been the story for the black and red all year. The results that have been needed to compete have not been accomplished, and the historic collapse to Seattle may have been the final nail in the coffin.

Rainy day in D.C. gets worse

The forecast in the District of Columbia said it would rain for the most part of the match between D.C. United and the Houston Dynamo. If you believe in omens, tonight was your night.

Six minutes into the match Houston broke the deadlock with a header from Andrew Wenger. Although the early deficit meant United would have to climb themselves out of another hole, things remained calm. D.C. were scoring in recent matches, all they had to do was keep their rhythm.

United had a couple of chances to get on the board, including a shot that was surely heading in but cleared out by the Dynamo defense. Deshorn Brown also saw a decent opportunity easily saved by Houston goalkeeper Tyler Deric.

That was until Mauro Manotas and Memo Rodriguez scored two minutes apart to give Houston a 3-0 lead in the 17th minute.

Memo Rodriguez scored the Dynamo's third goal. | Source: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle

The Dynamo’s Alex found himself sprinting past three United defenders, played a ball to the middle of the box that went past D.C. keeper Travis Worra, that was met by Manotas and easily tapped in. Minutes later Rodriguez rose above the home defenders and headed home their third goal.

Dynamo close out

Maybe United were going to try and come back from 3-0 down to reverse their midweek collapse to Seattle, but unfortunately that was not the case.

D.C. manager Ben Olsen tried to spark some life into the home side with his introduction of Nick DeLeon and Lloyd Sam.

In the 62nd minute United found some hope. Bobby Boswell had a powerful header hit the back of the net to get one goal back for D.C., but they were still down 3-1. That would be the score when the referee blew for full time, and the rainy day in the capital showed in the performance put out by the black and red.

This was Houston’s first road win this season. D.C. is the gift that keeps on giving this week.

What’s next?

D.C. United fall to 5-3-13 and will hit the road again as they travel to Minnesota to take on Minnesota United. This will be a battle between the last place teams in each conference, and the bottom two teams in the entire league. This is the best game United could have to try and break their six match losing streak, but make no mistake – Minnesota can be tough to win at. The Minnesota vs. D.C. match will take place next Saturday.

Houston jump up to second place in the Western conference with a record of 9-5-7. Their next match is next Saturday at home to the Portland Timbers.