Thursday morning, a statement was released that LA Galaxy head coach Curt Onalfo had been released of his duties. Reports were true. Former Seattle Sounders FC head coach Sigi Schmid was appointed and due to take over immediately.

Curt Onalfo Dismissed: Sigi Schmid to take over

New coach Schmid was appointed as head coach following the morning's training session. The contract will have Schmid in charge until the end of the 2018 MLS regular season. Sigi is the most winningest coach in MLS history. Onalfo has overseen a very bad season so far for the five-time MLS Cup champions. The Galaxy currently sits in ninth place with a 6-10-4 record and 22 points.

When Bruce Arena left to take the US Men's national team job, Onalfo was the replacement.

The move comes exactly a year and a day after Schmid was fired from his position with the Sounders. Seattle would go on to win the 2016 MLS Cup under current head coach Brian Schmetzer, a year after Cascadia rivals Portland Timbers won the 2015 MLS Cup.

Sigi Schmid to be appointed as new LA Galaxy head coach | Source: Otto Greule, Jr. - Getty Images

Schmid is taking over in perfect timing. The Galaxy is currently finalizing a deal that will bring Giovani dos Santos' brother, Jonathan dos Santos, to LA as a marquee Designated Player.

The former Sounders frontman won the 2008 MLS Cup with Columbus Crew SC and will look to reverse the curse of the Galaxy, in their quest to make the playoffs hoping to win their sixth MLS Cup title. If they pull a miracle run and make the playoffs, they will be the first to six MLS Cups.

In a weird turn of events, Sigi's first match will be an odd one. The LA Galaxy host -- you guessed it -- the Seattle Sounders.

You can catch the match on ESPN (10 pm ET) this Saturday.