Toronto FC vs New York City FC: New York City looks to overtake Toronto in standings

New York City FC will travel to BMO Field to face off against Toronto FC in what promises to be a very entertaining match. This will be the ninth all time meeting between the two in what is a completely even series. Each club has two wins, two losses and four draws in the series. It should be noted that both of Toronto's wins against the New York side were in the playoffs, and they have never beaten New York City in a regular season match.

Toronto, who currently sit three points ahead of New York City at the top of the table, will be hoping to grab their first win since early July, as they have drawn each of their last two games. New York City, on the other hand, will be more than happy if they can replicate last weeks performance. The blue side of New York battled against a tough Chicago Fire side to grab an important 2-1 win.

Team News

Toronto FC: Great news for the Canadians, as the side will see the return of three players. Justin Morrow, Michael Bradley, and Jozy Altidore will all return to the side after lifting the Gold Cup with the USA. Jozy's heroic free kick in the Gold Cup final helped his side lift the trophy for the sixth time. Captain America, Michael Bradley also had a great tournament and has looked like a new player under Bruce Arena for the national team.

Nick Hagglund made his return in Toronto's last match and will not be missing another match against New York City. It isn't all good news for Toronto as Steven Beitashour will continue to miss time with an abdominal injury and Benoit Cheyrou will be sidelined as well. Cheyrou recently picked up a calf tear.

New York City FC: The Cityzens are not quite as fortunate and will be missing a lot of players against Toronto on Sunday. To start things off, Yangel Herrera picked up a red card last week vs Chicago and will be forced to miss this important match.

Yangel Herrera will be serving his suspension and will miss the match in Toronto | Source: NYCFC

Moving further down the lengthy injury list, Miguel Camargo picked up an injury on international duty earlier this month and is a long way away from being fit enough to play. Another player who is out long term is star fullback Ronald Matarrita who has missed a large chunk of the season due to injuries.

James Sands, who recently signed the first ever homegrown deal for New York City, will also miss the match. The 17-year-old has a right ASIS apophysitis injury and will have to wait to make his first competitive appearance for the club.

Rodney Wallace will be sidelined once again with a right adductor strain. However, Rodney was seen in training with another player on the injured list, Khiry Shelton. This could be good news as it is likely that both could see the pitch again sometime in the near future. Maxime Chanot will be sidelined for the second straight game as well.

Key Facts

New York City is hoping to move top of the league with a win on Sunday. In order for that to happen, Sporting Kansas City needs to hold the Chicago Fire to one point or less on Saturday. Chicago had an eleven game unbeaten run before New York City ended it last week and they'll hope to start yet another run which could see them move top of the league.

Toronto has never beaten New York City in a regular season match and will hope to turn that around on Sunday. With the return of the United States internationals, Toronto is nearly at full strength and will likely field some of the most dangerous players in MLS.

Battle of the best. While there are good players all over the pitch, there is none better than Sebastian Giovinco and David Villa. Each of them has won an MLS MVP award in the past two years and they'll both be hoping to grab another in 2017.

While both players are great individually, they both want to help their team succeed. Villa displayed that wonderfully in the club's last win where he spent all afternoon chasing the ball trying to win possession for his side, and of course, he grabbed a goal. Giovinco loves to face New York City as he has more success vs the Cityzens than he does against a lot of other clubs in MLS. Both Giovinco and Villa will be looking to help their side gather three big points on Sunday.