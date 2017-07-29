Result Japan 2-4 Australia in 2017 Tournament of Nations

I'm Bianca Verar and thank you for tuning in to VAVEL USA's coverage of Japan vs Australia for the 2017 Tournament of Nations!

FULL TIME: Japan 2-4 Australia

90+3' - Japan 2-Australia 4

90+3' - JAPAN GOAL! On the counter, Momiki is able to slot one past Arnold

90+3' - Ibini's cross is collected by Ideka and quickly distributed

90' - 3 minutes of stoppage announced

90' - Kennedy and Ideka collide as they go up for the ball, and Japan earns the goal kick

90' - Australia earns a corner

89' - AUSTRALIA SUBSTITUTION: Katrina Gorry out, Alex Chidiac in

88' - Japan builds for a moment and Tanaka gets a clear shot, but Arnold is on the ground to make the save

88' - Short corner for Japan and the shot goes just over the net

87' - Service is low and Australia clears out of the box, only for Japan to earn another corner

86' - Japan earns a corner

83' - JAPAN SUBSTITUTION: Miho Manya checks in, Hikaru Kitagawa checks out

82' - AUSTRALIA SUBTITUTION: Hat trick scorer Sam Kerr exits, Princess Ibini checks in

81' - Kerr wants another, but her shot is blocked by Ikeda

80' - Butt jumps high to head the ball in, but it's just over the cross bar

78' - JAPAN SUBSTITUTION: Emi Nakajima out, Madoka Haji in

78' - Carpenter earns a yellow card

77' - Ball threaded through to De Vanna, but her shot just goes outside of the post

76' - AUSTRALIA SUBSTITUTION: Raso out, Ellie Carpenter in

74' - AUSTRALIA SUBSTITUTION: Van Egmond out, Tameka Butt in

70' - Japan causes trouble in Australia's box, but nothing comes out of it

69' - Gorry tries a shot from distance, but Ikeda comfortably collects in her hands

67' - Australia Substitution: Lisa DeVanna checks in for Gielnik

65' - Foord called for a high kick and Japan earns a free kick by the center circle

63' - AUSTRALIA SUBSTITUTION: Logarzo off, Caitlin Foord on.

63' - Japan 1-4 Australia

62' - GOAL AUSTRALIA! Van Egmond converts and adds to the scoreboard!

62' - Corner is played for Australia, but tehre's a hand ball in the box and they earn a penalty!

60' - Japan misses a chance to score! Hadegawa beats her defender and cross to a wide open Nakajima, but Nakajima runs just past the ball and Australia is able to clear!

57' - Logarzo is fouled in her defensive half. Australia earns a free kick

57' - Another chance for Van Egmond but it's over the net

55' - JAPAN SUBSTITUTION: Yuka Momiki enters for Kumi Yokoyama

54' - Australia earns a free kick, Kellond-Knight serves and in. Van Egmond gets a head to it, but it's saved by Ikeda

52' - Attack building up for Australia with shot after shot being taken, but Japan's defense is always there to block and clear

47' - JAPAN SUBSTITUTIONS: Rumi Utusgi, Ayaumi Oya, and Yui Hasegawa in; Hikari Takagi, Riho Sakamoto and Hikaru Naomoto out to start second half

47' - Tanaka fires a shot, but Arnold is there to save after initially letting it bounce

46' - Second half underway at Qualcomm!

HALFTIME: Japan 1-3 Australia

45+1' - Arnold comes up big with a diving save for Australia

45' - One minute of stoppage time

45' - Gielnik takes a shot from distance and it hits the crossbar

43' - GOAL AUSTRALIA! Sam Kerr earns herself a hat trick. She charges down the field, her first shot is blocked by Ikeda but Kerr collects again and puts it away!

41' - Both teams are now taking a water break

39' - Nakajima goes in for a tackl and Catley goes down, play is stopped

38' - Kitagawa takes the ball end line, but gets tripped up and the balls goes out for a goal kick

37' - Australia builds an exciting attack, but Catley's end line merely cross skims across the front of the goal and is hit away by Ikeda

36' - Raso gives teh ball away in her half and Japan is on the attack. Nakasato finds a pocket between defends and takes her shot, but it goes wide

36' - Japan earns a free kick by their bench

35' - Kerr's on the loose and tries to chip the keeper, but it finds Ikeda's grasp

34' - Catley tries her shot from the top of the box, but it's over and out for a goal kick

33' - Kerr plays the ball off of Ikeda for a corner

33' - Takagi gives the ball away to Van Egmond and Australia charges forward, forcing Ikeda to make a save

32' - Risky play from Japan. Defender plays it back to Ikeda and Gorry's charging forward, but Ikeda's pass goes to no one and she chases to clear

29' - Gorry tries her shot at the top of the box, but it's out for a goal kick

29' - Australia build up an excellent attack off the free kick, but Japan's keeper clears it for a throw in

28' - Catley is fouled by the half

28' - Japan's Tanaka almost heads in another goal, but it's out for a corner

25' - Kerr almost gets a third goal, but Ikeda is there to block her shot

22' - Australia earns free kick by their bench

17' - Yokoyama finds space and dribbles into the box, but her shot is wide of the goal.

17' - Japan 1-2 Australia

16' - GOAL AUSTRALIA! Kerr does it again, charging into the box and slipping one past Ikeda

14' - Kerr tries a cheeky back heel for someone to finish but no one's behind her

11' - Japan 1-1 Australia

11' - GOAL AUSTRALIA! Ball is played to Raso, who speeds into the box and crosses low to Kerr, who finishes and levels the game!

8' - Kerr finds the ball in Japan's 18, but is called offside

7' - Japan 1-0 Australia

6' - GOAL JAPAN! Tanaka puts Japan up 1-0 off the corner.

6' - Alanna Kennedy is stripped of the ball by Yokoyama. Polkinghorne tries to chase but Yokoyama beats her and Arnold. She earns a corner for Japan.

4' - Australia builds an attack, but service into the box is collected by Ikeda

1' - Misclearance by Ikeda almost costly for Japan. Kerr shoots, but it's deflected for a corner

1' - Kick off!!

Lineups have been announced and anthems have been played - kickoff shortly here at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego!

Japan Starting XI: Ikeda; Takagi, Sakamoto, Kitagawa, Ichise; Nakajima, Naomoto, Nakasato, Sumida; Yokoyama, Tanaka.

Australia Starting XI: Arnold; Raso, Polkinghorne, Kennedy, Catley; Gorry, Kellond-Knight, Van Egmond; Gielnik, Kerr, Logarzo.

Japan will want more than just a draw out of this match. After letting the lead go against Brazil, they will be more eager to earn the full three points against Australia. They enter this match hoping to contain Australia’s lively attack and find one past Williams.

Australia will have their confidence from Thursday night carrying them into this match against the prestigious Japanese. They will hope to repeat their last meeting and come out victorious once again and continue to lead the tournament in points. It shouldn’t be surprising if we see a very similar lineup with some of Australia’s most experienced players, with the exception of 17-year-old Ellie Carpenter who put an excellent performance on against the USWNT.

This game features six NWSL players - five from Australia and only one from Japan. Rumi Utsugi of the Seattle Reign captained Japan in their first match. For Australia Lydia Williams of the Houston Dash captained her country, and the roster features others such as Steph Catley and Alanna Kennedy of the Orlando Pride, Haley Raso of the Portland Thorns, and Sky Blue FC’s Sam Kerr.

Japan vs Australia Live Stream

The last time these two teams met was in February of 2016 in their Olympic qualifying tournament. Australia took the spoils of the match, winning 2-0. Japan did not qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics despite making it all the way to the final of the 2015 Women’s World Cup just the previous year. The two teams also met in the 2015 Women’s World Cup, where Japan beat Australia 1-0 in a very close quarterfinal match. These two might be the strongest countries from the Asian qualifiers. The game has improved greatly in Australia and it seems like they’ve caught up to Japan in recent years.

Australia comes into their second match after shocking many. Although it was a close game, the Westfield Matildas were able to break through and earn their first ever win over the United States in program history. Australian forward Tameka Butt took advantage of the frantic USWNT backline and slot the ball past goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher to put her country in first place in the tournament so far.

Japan enters this match after losing their lead to Brazil on Thursday. The Asian powerhouse were set to earn the full three points when they were up 1-0 in the second half, but Brazil’s Camila - who also plays in the National Women’s Soccer League for the Orlando Pride - was able to equalize in stoppage time. They split the points and now Japan is tied for second in this round robin tournament.

Japan vs Australia Live Score and Result

