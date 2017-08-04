FC Kansas City vs. Boston Breakers Preview: Battle to escape the bottom of the table

FC Kansas City will travel to the northeast this Friday to take on the Boston Breakers in the 15th week of NWSL play. After a brief, one week long, international break, both teams will be back and ready to play. Both teams have had equally rough seasons with the only difference being one game not played. Making up the bottom of the table, the teams are no longer fighting for a coveted playoff spot, but pride is enough to motivate these teams week in and week out. The winner of this match will be able to avoid the absolute bottom of the table for at least one more week, but the other team won’t have that kind of peace of mind. As the first weekend of August opens with this match, the end of the season is rounding the corner, and it is now becoming time for teams to think a lot about long term planning for the next season.

Breakers Looking to Rebound

The Breakers finished with a loss right before the international break to the Houston Dash, and it’s one that still stings. Not many members of the team were called away for the international break so that feeling of slim defeat is still fresh in their minds, and the team will be eager to get back on their feet, especially when facing a team in a similar situation to themselves. Megan Oyster has emerged as a team defensive leader, and her control of the back line has been a huge part of Boston’s three wins, all of which occurred on their home field. Natasha Dowie and Adrianna Leon combine well in the attack and have led the offense this season. Julie King is also set to make Breakers history this weekend when she makes her 103rd appearance with the club after five years as a player, the highest in franchise history, making the atmosphere festive but focused, perfect for Boston to add to their home wins streak.

Julie King celebrates with teammates | Source: E. Sbrana - Earchphoto

FC Kansas City wants another Boston victory

The last time these two teams met, the match ended with a 2-0 scoreline in favor of FCKC, but Friday’s match is far from a guaranteed victory. One of the previous goalscorers, Sydney Leroux, just finished competing in the Tournament of Nations with the USWNT, as is powerhouse defender Becky Sauerbrunn. In addition, the match’s other goalscorer, Amy Rodriquez, has been unable to play since that match due to an ACL tear. While the team will be missing some core players, they are not alone in that. Boston too will be missing midfielder Margaret Purce, so it will be up to the likes of Shea Groom to navigate those gaps and find a way to score. This game is a must win for FCKC who have played one game less than the Breakers, but the same as the Washington Spirit, the only team behind them in the table. A loss this weekend could see them back down at the very bottom, a place no team wants to be reacquainted with.

Game Details:

The match will be played Friday, August 4th, 2017 at Jordan Field in Boston Massachusetts. The match will kick off at 7:00 pm ET and will be streamed live on the go90 app and website.