D.C. United trade Lamar Neagle to Seattle Sounders

It’s getting close to transfer deadline day in the MLS, and many clubs are making their moves. One of them is Lamar Neagle making his return to his hometown team the Seattle Sounders.

D.C. United acquired Neagle back in 2015 for allocation money from Seattle. Since then he has made fifty-one appearances for the black and red, scoring ten goals total. His involvement with United has decreased over this past season, leading him to have more of a desire to return home.

The Details

The official transaction, taken from DCUnited.com, is “United acquire a natural 2018 MLS SuperDraft fourth round pick from Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for Lamar Neagle.” A fourth round pick without any money sent to D.C. shows this is really just United granting the wish for him to head back home. While the pick could turn out to be a huge success for D.C., it’s not exactly a blockbuster deal either. Neagle’s career in the capital, while short, was still notable. He helped D.C. reach the playoffs in the 2016 season as he was the club’s leading scorer with nine goals.

United’s Vice President of Soccer Operations Dave Kasper said, “We wish Lamar the best as he returns to his hometown and thank him for his service to the club.”

Neagle, now thirty-years-old, will look to help Seattle make a run to defend their MLS Cup title. The Sounders currently find themselves in fourth place in the Western Conference.

Not done yet

Based on recent reports coming from the Washington Post’s Steven Goff, D.C. United are not done yet with their transfers. Zoltan Stieber is reportedly a done deal, pending Stieber’s visa and international transfer certificate. United are also trying to lure Gary Medel to them, but that is still in question. Be ready for the many moves that will happen between now and Wednesday's deadline.