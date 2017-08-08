D.C. United trade Bobby Boswell to Atlanta United FC

We are one day from the secondary transfer window deadline for MLS, and the trades are only just getting started.

After D.C. United traded away Lamar Neagle to the Seattle Sounders in exchange for a fourth round pick in next year’s SuperDraft, they have also announced a deal with expansion side Atlanta United. This time it involves Bobby Boswell, the veteran central defender who will be a fantastic addition in the Atlanta locker room.

The deal is that Atlanta will send a fourth round pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft to D.C. in exchange for Boswell’s services.

Right Time

Bobby Boswell (right) during his time with the Houston Dynamo | Source: Bob Levey - Getty Images

Despite going undrafted in the 2005 MLS SuperDraft, Boswell managed to impress D.C. United to where they signed him as a discovery player. Earning his spot in the starting eleven early in his career, he was awarded the MLS’ Best Defender of the Year award in 2006.

A year later, however, Boswell was shipped to the Houston Dynamo in exchange for Zach Wells and a second round pick. Boswell earned the team MVP award in his first season and stayed with the Dynamo until 2013.

He returned to the capital after being picked up by D.C. United in the 2013 MLS re-entry Draft. Boswell earned captaincy for the next three years, before letting the starting centerback Steve Birnbaum take the honor.

What this means for United

D.C. United was trying to shake things up. Well, this trade shows they are willing to go the distance. Boswell has been bumped to being a back-up this year, sitting behind Birnbaum and Kofi Opare, but the trade makes sense for both sides. D.C. are trying to rebuild and become contenders, while Atlanta is being picked as a dark horse for this year’s MLS Cup.

Having Boswell in the locker room will help the younger players who haven’t been in the spotlight yet.

Boswell, while excited to play in Atlanta, also revealed some information about potential moves for the black and red. Boswell was quoted by Steven Goff, saying “It was my understanding to clear space to get a DP. I didn’t really know or ask the details.”