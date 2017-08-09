Zoltan Stieber signs for D.C. United

The beginning of the rebuilding process has begun for the last place side in the MLS, D.C. United. In desperate need of a high-level player, they have announced the signing of Hungarian international Zoltan Stieber. Stieber, who is twenty-eight years of age, will be joining the black and red from German club 1. FC Kaiserslautern. He has spent time with Mainz, Greuther Furth, and Hamburg so far during his career.

With two days remaining in the secondary transfer window in the MLS, Stieber is the second acquisition along with the Bolivian forward Bruno Miranda.

Who is Zoltan Stieber?

Stieber was born in Sarvar, Hungary, which has a population of about 15,651. His career took off at Hungarian giant Ujpest FC, where he then earned a deal with Aston Villa. He never broke into the first team at Villa, which also saw him loaned out to Yeovil Town, so he was sold to TuS Koblenz – a 2. Bundesliga side at the time.

The Hungarian would bounce around German clubs for the next seven years. Now he finds himself calling Washington, D.C. his new home.

What will he do for D.C. United?

D.C. United was in need of a player who can keep creating chances. They already have Luciano Acosta doing that, but one man can’t carry the team.

Stieber can play on the left or right wings and also play as an attacking midfielder. He has made twenty-one appearances for the Hungarian National Team, which includes his mark in the UEFA EURO 2016. Not only was just on the squad, he scored the second goal in Hungary’s 2-0 win over Austria.

Stieber’s salary will be north of $1 million, making him United’s highest paid player. They will use targeted allocation money to sign him, meaning he isn't a designated player.

D.C. United are not done with transfer business yet. Potential signing Russell Canouse has reportedly arrived in D.C. The black and red are also said to be chasing a designated player from Latin America.