D.C. United acquire Russell Canouse

The rebuilding process is up and running for D.C. United. The club has announced the signing of 24-year-old Russell Canouse from TSG Hoffenheim, a move showing their ambition to begin next year with a fresh, young team.

Canouse will join MLS’ worst team, but things are starting to look up. A 1-1 draw with league leaders Toronto FC gave the team a little boost in their confidence.

Who is Russell Canouse?

Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Canouse was only a little over two hours away from RFK Stadium, where he attended matches when he was a kid. The local product, however, was picked up by United's rivals the New York Red Bulls’ in 2011, where he joined the youth academy. He earned a transfer to German club Hoffenheim, where he has risen up the ranks. He currently is on loan at VfL Bochum.

Transfers galore!

The Pennsylvania native will join two other acquisitions made this window. Bruno Miranda and Zoltan Stieber have been confirmed signings, but play different roles. Miranda will have to prove himself to be a competitor for the first team, while Stieber will most likely be slotted into the starting eleven.

Canouse will have to compete with the likes of Jared Jeffrey and Marcelo Sarvas for a defensive midfielder position. However, Canouse can also play right back or right midfield. In the future he could be trading minutes with Chris Durkin, who has been with the United States U17 National Team.

Backup plan

Many reports claimed D.C. United were gunning for Chilean star Gary Medel, offering him a salary that would make him the by far most paid player for the black and red. Not only that, United would have to pay Inter a transfer fee. The player would be well worth it, but the thirty-year-old might want to stay in Europe in order to keep his spot in the Chilean National Team ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Whether this is D.C.’s final move or not, they are continuing to revamp their so far terrible season.