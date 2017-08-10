Paul Arriola heads to D.C. United

D.C. United has officially acquired USMNT midfielder, Paul Arriola. The 22-year-old will become the most expensive player in club history, with a transfer sum rumored around $3 million. The contract, which includes a salary of more than $1 million, will be until 2020.

It has been a whirlwind of a few weeks for the black and red. The transfer rumors kicked off with United being close to signing Nigel de Jong, then the club switched their sight to Gary Medel, but the club failed to acquire either one of the two.

A familiar name joins United

A big name player was desperately needed for a rather dull United team. Arriola will not only be a huge asset to the team, but he will bring in more fans that recognize the fact he is a frequent player for the national team.

Arriola made four starts in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, in which he helped lead the United States to win the tournament.

Arriola was initially in the LA Galaxy youth academy, but when offered a professional contract he was met with an ordeal. Club Tijuana, which is close to his hometown of Chula Vista, California, offered a trial. He decided to join Tijuana as he would be able to live in the United States and head into Mexico for games and practices.

Because he played in the Galaxy’s youth set up, United will send allocation money to the five-time MLS Cup winners.

Scoring eight goals in one hundred and seven appearances, Arriola plays at right midfield. He will join the attacking front that just added Bruno Miranda and Zoltan Stieber. Things are truly looking up for the capital club.

Brilliant Window

This window proved two things to D.C. United fans. First off, the owners wanted/needed to get the stadium situation figured out before they break the bank on players. Secondly, the club has now shown their ambition to become true title contenders once again. Arriola adds to what is gearing up to be a potentially lethal attack containing himself, Luciano Acosta, Zoltan Stieber, and Patrick Mullins.