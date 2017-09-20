Strong USWNT showing results in sweep over New Zealand

Coming off a 3-1 victory in Colorado last Friday, the United States Women's National Team faced New Zealand again in front of an anticipated crowd of 30,000 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, Rose Lavelle's hometown. Official attendance was 30,596 fans, making it the 7th largest crowd for a USWNT friendly.



Goals by Lindsey Horan, Mallory Pugh, Lynn Williams, and a brace by Alex Morgan gave the USWNT a 5-0 convincing victory to wrap up their September international play, giving them a boost of confidence after a year of transition.

90 Minutes, Five Goals

It was a slower start to this game compared to Friday's matchup after a 0-0 deadlock well into the first half. But in the 36th minute, Horan, who subbed in at the 33rd minute for Lavelle, who got the start to play in front of her home crowd and to allow her playing time as she works her way to fitness after coming off a hamstring injury, sent a perfect header into the goal to give the USWNT the 1-0 lead. The goal was Horan's fourth career USWNT goal.



Just before halftime, the U.S. would make it 2-0 with a combination play. Kelley O'Hara was in position to intercept a New Zealand presser. O'Hara's pass went to Christen Press who gave a short cross to Horan who found Pugh making a run. Pugh was able to take a couple of touches before setting up a shot towards the near post.

The second half picked up where the first left off. Morgan, coming in as a substitute for Megan Rapinoe, scored in the 46th minute on her first touch of the game. In the 55th minute, Williams, a second-half substitute for Press, connected with an O'Hara cross from the left flank.



The final goal for the night would belong to Morgan, who took a pass from Pugh after she dribbled on the left side. Morgan received the pass with her right foot, then the ball bounced into her favored left-foot that allowed her to send a rocket shot into the goal for the 5-0 USWNT win.

Game Notes