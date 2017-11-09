Result Canada 1-1 USWNT in 2017 International Friendly

That's it for me tonight! I hope you enjoyed following this thrilling match here on VAVEL. The recap of the match with analysis will be posted shortly. I'm Aaron Bellamy signing off and good night!

FULL-TIME WHISTLE! Final Score: Canada 1, United States 1

90+3' Huitema is bleeding from just above her right eye and play is stopped while the USA is waiting to throw the ball in. She gets taped up and the game continues.

90+3' Huitema fouls O'Hara in the USA box

Three minutes of added time!

90' O'Hara commits a foul in the offensive third.

90' SUBSTITUTION: Huitema comes in for Beckie.

89' Becky Sauerbrunn accidentally elbows Sinclair in the back of the head and gets a foul.

88' Press has a heavy touch in the box and loses possession.

87' SUBSTITUTION: Allie Long comes in for Lynn Williams.

86' O'Hara plays the ball in to Lloyd who can't quite reach the ball. She was in way behind the defense.

85' Alex Morgan is crushed by Quinn as she goes up for a header drawing a foul and requiring some light medical attention.

84' Kelly collects a pass from Desiree Scott in the box and Naeher barely clips the ball that then goes off the right post. The ball is then cleared.

80' Horan is caught offside.

79' Maegan Kelly is given a yellow card for clipping O'Hara's ankles.

78' Williams commits a foul giving Canada a dangerous free kick.

76' Abby Dahlkemper plays the corner in, it is headed back and eventually finds the foot of Morgan who has two shots blocked before the Canadian defense gets a clearance.

75' Williams earns a corner, but she wanted a penalty kick as Zadorsky trips her.

74' Andi Sullivan comes in for Ertz.

73' Lloyd commits a foul in the attacking third.

72' Leon takes a long shot but it stays high the whole way.

71' SUBSTITUTION: Maegan Kelly comes in for Nichelle Prince.

70' Fleming commits a handball near midfield.

70' Press gives Canada a free kick from just outside the box on the sideline. The ball is driven in but headed away.

67' Weak challenge is called a foul on Ertz against Beckie.

66' SUBSTITUTION: Christen Press and Taylor Smith come in for Megan Rapinoe and Casey Short respectively.

65' Rapinoe's shot takes a deflection, but Labbe dives and it comes off her knee.

65' SUBSTITUTION: Carli Lloyd comes in for Sam Mewis.

59' Beckie is booked as she tackles Ertz from behind, clipping her legs. It's the first caution of the night.

Canada 1 - 1 USA

57' CANADA GOOAALLLLL!!!!! Beckie hits a deep corner, that is headed into the 6-yard box by Quinn. A follow-up shot bounces down off the crossbar, then Sinclair kicks the ball back over her head and Leon finally finishes it. Naeher has to collect that ball earlier.

56' Beckie hits the ball from about 28 yards, but the ball is dead center and Naeher pops it over the bar.

55' Ertz fouls Beckie.

51' Leon sends a deep cross in, but Beckie can't hit the volley on target. O'Hara failed to close down on Leon and Beckie had a free attempt as she was unmarked.

49' Beckie drives in a hard corner, but Ertz heads it away.

48' Horan commits a foul.

47' Leon sends a ball into the box but no Canadian players can get to it.

46' The second half is underway with Canada in control. No subs were made by either team.

Halftime: The USA has controlled 58% of the possession, but both teams are tied with 3 shots on goal. Canada is leading 9 shots to 5 on the game. Both teams have taken 3 corners.

45+1' The half-time whistle blows with the score Canada 0 - 1 USA!

44' Beckie curls a corner in, but the header from Quinn goes just over the net.

43' Short is bailed out from a bad clear by a Prince handball.

41' Ashley Lawrence commits a professional foul on Rapinoe but she isn't booked.

40' Prince is caught offsides.

39' Lindsey Horan tries to dip the ball into the top of the net, but Labbe parries the ball over the net. The subsequent corner goes out for a goal kick.

38' A weak foul is given when Morgan goes down 25 yards from goal.

37' Ertz earns a free kick near midfield.

36' Julie Ertz fouls Beckie.

35' Naeher runs all the way out of the box and botches a clear which nearly leads to a goal, but the defense is barely able to cover. Prince takes a shot, but it misses long.

34' Sinclair can't quite put her head on a cross and Leon hits the ball right at Naeher.

32' SUBSTITUTION: Adriana Leon comes on for Rose

Canada 0 - 1 USA

31' GOOOAAALLLLLLLLL USA! Alex Morgan collects a pass and slots it just past Labbe into the bottom right corner.

26' Morgan takes a deep shot, but it doesn't test Labbe.

25' Morgan is fouled hard by Alyssha Chapman

24' Casey Short commits a foul on Deanne Rose

22' Rapinoe mishits a corner, but they earn a second one when the Canadian defense clears it out. The second corner is cleared out into the field of play.

21' Kailen Sheridan is warming up, but Labbe will stay in the game.

19' Kelley O'Hara is fouled hard in the back, and then Stephanie Labbe drops the free kick. Fortunately for Canada, she falls back on the ball, but she is injured in the process.

17' Williams is fouled to prevent a counterattack.

15' Alex Morgan hits the ball too hard when she tries to find Rapinoe in the box.

14' Lynn Williams can't quite get onto the end of a pass once the USA breaks the long Canadian pressure.

12' Christine Sinclair takes a long shot, but it is off the mark.

11' Megan Rapinoe cuts the ball into the box after a Horan pass, but it bounces just off the inside of the post and out. Williams commits a foul.

9' Beckie plays the ball back and Canada maintains control off another corner.

8' Janine Beckie drives the ball into the box off a corner kick, but it is cleared by Sam Mewis.

7' Alyssa Naeher comes way out and clears the ball with her feet to deny the Canadian attack.

6' Lynn Williams has a half chance but it is blocked out of bounds.

3' A scary moment for the USA as Naeher comes off her line when the ball slips into the box, but it is cleared away.

1' The USA controls the ball at the kickoff, and we're underway!

10:03 pm ET: As usual, we're probably not going to actually kick off until a good 15-30 minutes after the official time.

9:55 pm ET: We are about 5 minutes from the teams coming out onto the field.

9:30 pm ET and I can't help but be a little disappointed that we aren't seeing the best NWSL goalkeeper from 2017 getting the start tonight (Adrianna Franch). Jill Ellis might be planning to play each keeper for 45 minutes over the two games. We are just 30 minutes away from game time.

For the Canadian squad, Lindsay Agnew was replaced by Nichelle Prince when compared to the projected lineup. This makes sense because my projection had five defenders with Ashley Lawrence playing midfield. This lineup better suits her.

Apart from starting Short instead of Smith the projected lineup was right on point. I think this suggests that Jill Ellis is trying to solidify the lineup or that Smith is still recovering from her shoulder injury. Short, Smith and O'Hara shared time pretty evenly during the Tournament of Nations, so the extra games with Short and O'Hara together are probably making the difference.

Canada Starting XI: Labbe; Chapman, Zadorsky, Quinn, Lawrence; Scott, Prince, Fleming; Rose, Beckie, Sinclair

USA Starting XI: (4-3-3) Naeher; O'Hara, Sauerbrunn, Dahlkemper, Short; Ertz, Horan, Mewis; Williams, Morgan, Rapinoe

8:53 pm ET: Good evening ladies and gentlemen! We are still a little over an hour away from kickoff here as we anxiously await the starting lineups for both teams. The biggest questions for the American side will be the goalkeeping decision and the outside back decisions. It's great to have Taylor Smith back healthy after that injury just three minutes into the championship game. If she doesn't get the start we might see Sofia Huerta or Chioma Ubogagu get the start opposite Kelley O’Hara or Casey Short.

Canada 1, United States 3

Prediction: Both teams have been up and down this season, but the American squad is missing fewer superstar pieces. The Canadians have also failed to beat the United States in more than 16 years. Add in the fact that Canadian team is overwhelmingly composed of young players and I just can’t see the Canadians pulling out a victory. The USWNT offense has been greatly improved over the last few months, and I don’t think the Canadians can keep pace.

The USWNT will be led by Jill Ellis while CanWNT will be led by John Herdman.

Projected lineup for CanWNT: Labbé; Chapman, Zadorsky, Quinn, Agnew; Lawrence, Scott, Fleming; Rose, Beckie, Sinclair

Projected lineup for USWNT: Naeher; Smith, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, O’Hara; Ertz, Mewis, Horan; Morgan, Rapinoe, Williams

The match will be played at BC Field in Vancouver, Canada at 10:00 pm EST (7:00 PT) on November 9th, 2017. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 in the United States and on TSN1 in Canada.

American fans will be eagerly awaiting coach Jill Ellis’ decision about the goalkeeper position. Four different goalkeepers were called to camp including National Women’s Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year Adrianna Franch. Franch, who plays for the NWSL Champion Portland Thorns, was incredible for her club over the last two seasons but has never appeared in a USWNT game. With the relatively poor play from Alyssa Naeher lately, the fans are excited to see some variability at the position.

Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming attempts to control the ball in a friendly match against Germany on April 9, 2017 | Photo: Matthias Kern - Bongarts

The player to watch for Canada is definitely midfielder Jessie Fleming. The 19-year-old phenom has already registered 45 CAPs with the senior national team with four goals scored. She earned her first appearance at the age of 15 which follows the current theme for head coach John Herdman who took over in 2011.

The youngest player on the American side will be the 21-year-old midfielder, Andi Sullivan.

The CanWNT has not been able to garner the same quality competition or success during their 2017 campaign. The Canadians lost on the road to Germany in a 2-1 heartbreaker where Germany scored in the 86th minute. Canada also failed to win the Algarve Cup, where they drew with Portugal and lost to Spain in the final. Canada did earn 1-0 wins over both Sweden and Denmark throughout the year as well as a smattering of wins against lesser opponents. A victory against the United States in either match would be a huge result for a team dominated by youth. The squad will have six members under the age of 20 and just four players over the age of 25.

All told the USWNT has played 6 of the top 9 squads in the world with three wins and three losses. After these friendlies with Canada, the only top-9 team that the USA will not have played in 2017 will be the Netherlands side who won the UEFA Women’s Euro over the summer.

The team took a trip to Scandinavia where they beat Norway and Sweden on the road before coming home to host the Tournament of Nations. The Australian Women’s National Team would hand the Americans their third defeat on home soil on their way to sweeping the field, which also included Japan and Brazil. Despite a rocky start in their next game against Brazil, the Americans would close out the tournament with a pair of wins.

Midfielder Samantha Mewis and defender Casey Short attempt to stop French forward Eugenie Le Sommer during the SheBelieves Cup | Photo: Brendan Smialowski - AFP

The USWNT has been aggressively seeking out difficult opponents during the 2017 campaign with mixed results. The year started off poorly when the team finished last in the second iteration of the SheBelieves Cup. The four-team tournament saw the US squad beat second-ranked Germany in their first match before falling to third-ranked England and fourth-ranked France.



Forward Tobin Heath has been ruled out for the game after taking part in camp with the team. She is still dealing with an injury suffered during the 2017 National Women’s Soccer League Championship Game.

This penultimate game of the 2017 season will be the first meeting between these two teams since the 2016 CONCACAF Women’s Qualifying Tournament back on February 21, 2016. In that game, the Americans prevailed with a 2-0 scoreline with Hope Solo in goal. Both teams have undergone some significant lineup changes since then, and those changes will be exacerbated by the players from both teams playing for European clubs that won’t be able to make the trip. Forward Crystal Dunn will be unavailable for the USWNT due to her obligations with Chelsea. Canada will be missing defender Kadeisha Buchanan and midfielder Sophie Schmidt, but defender Ashley Lawrence will be able to make the match.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the match between the Canadian Women’s National Team and the United States Women’s National Team at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. This match will be the first of a home and away series for the teams to close out 2017. My name is Aaron Bellamy and I will be your host for what promises to be an exciting match between the first ranked USWNT and the fifth-ranked CanWNT.