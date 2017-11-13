Opinion: Bill Hamid leaving D.C. United is a good thing

When D.C. United was making their summer dealings, fans remained vocal on the importance of signing goalkeeper Bill Hamid to a new contract. Even if he left, it would bring in money.

Things didn’t go exactly how fans wanted, but frankly, it’s for the best of both sides.

Sure, it might be very difficult for United to find a viable replacement for Hamid. It will be nearly impossible to find a goalkeeper that’s just as good or better.

While fans will miss their beloved hometown hero as he sets sail for Denmark and FC Midtjylland, they will continue to cheer him on. However, for the sake of Hamid’s career, it was time to move on.

Time to find a challenge

Let’s face it. The MLS will not have a player improve more dramatically than if they played in a top European league. With the USMNT entering a transition period between generations, one of the positions up for grabs is the starting goalkeeper spot. Hamid wasn’t earning call-ups when he was putting on stellar performances for the black and red. While yes, sometimes he had to leave camps due to injuries, he still was snubbed many times from call-ups.

Going to a European league will not only improve his overall skills, he will be able to grab the attention of many. Having the chance to play in the Champions League or Europa League will allow more eyes to see the American goalkeeper.

Sure, it would have been nice to see a top goalkeeper stay in the MLS. He had the opportunity to be a one-club legend and cement his legend status at D.C. United. Most fans, though, already view Hamid as a club legend and a hometown hero.

Only means good things for the USMNT

What the USMNT needs is competition for every starting spot in the first XI. The more competition, the more improvement we will see in the team.

Think about this: Ethan Horvath is twenty-two-years-old, a starter for Club Brugge, and now earning call-ups for the national team. In the squad that was announced to play Portugal this Tuesday, both Hamid and Horvath were called up. If more players look to challenge themselves overseas, the more improvement we’ll see from the players from a younger age.

Another example? Christian Pulisic. At nineteen-years-old, he is the poster-child of developing in Europe. That debate, however, should be saved for another time.

No bad blood

In conclusion, D.C. United fans are disappointed. Who wouldn’t be sad that their best player is leaving? But, fans understand that this is for the betterment of his career. He gave more than anyone could ask for to D.C. United, which included him getting the most starts by any United goalkeeper in the club’s history.

Are there risks with going overseas to play? Yes. There’s still a chance Hamid can’t break into the first team at FC Midtjylland, or he could fail to impress in his time at the Danish club. D.C. fans are ready to see what their beloved goalkeeper can do on the world stage and hope to see him succeed at the club and international level.