LA Galaxy Acquire David Bingham from San Jose

The Los Angeles Galaxy have acquired the rights to goalkeeper David Bingham from their California rivals, San Jose Earthquakes. The Galaxy acquired the rights to first refusal from Bingham in exchange for $100,000 of General Allocation Money, and $100,000 of Targeted Allocation Money.

David Bingham Sent To Galaxy

Bingham has played seven seasons with the Quakes, including being selected to the MLS All-Star team in 2016 when the stars of MLS squared off against Arsenal FC of the English Premier League.

In his seven seasons with San Jose, he made 95 starts while making 27 shutouts and recording 288 total saves in the midst of earning a 1.24 Goals Against Average (GAA). Those numbers were good enough to list him as the seventh best keeper in the league.

Bingham Original Signing

When David first signed with the league, he was listed as a Generation ADIDAS player following the 2011 MLS SuperDraft. He then landed with San Jose after a weighted lottery back in January of 2011.

From there, he spent a brief loan in Norway with Strommen IF in 2014 before getting the starting spot with San Jose in 2015.

In two seasons, Bingham started all 34 games in net finishing both years amongst the leagues best in multiple categories. Also noting that in 2015m he passed Pat Onstad's club record with 12 shutouts in one season.

David Bingham and Andre Blake warming up before facing Arsenal FC in the 2016 MLS All-Star Game. | Photo: Jim Malone - VAVEL

Bingham has also got some International experience under his belt.

He has earned three caps for the United States Men's National Team making his debut in a 1-0 victory over Canada on February 6, 2016, at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. He has also made appearances in friendly contests against New Zealand and Jamaica.

The Bay Area native joins the Galaxy after LA sent starting keeper Brian Rowe north of the border to the Vancouver Whitecaps.