MLS Announces D.C. United's Schedule

With Audi Field not being ready until late June, D.C. United knew they'd have a weird schedule. Today, MLS announced their full thirty-four game schedule.

United's opener will be away to Orlando City SC on March 3, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 P.M. EST. Eight days later they will face Atlanta United, whom United beat three times last season.

The capital club will have fourteen total matches before the first match at Audi Field, twelve of them being away. The two "home" matches will be at different venues.

Notable Games

United will have to face a tough road stretch at the start of the year, having to travel to San Jose to face the Earthquakes, then face Los Angeles FC, followed by a game at the Seattle Sounders. Then United will travel across the country to face the New England Revolution, which is followed by a trip back to the west coast where they'll meet the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The black and red's "home" opener will be March 17 against the Houston Dynamo, with the location and time to be decided. According to Steven Goff, the University of Maryland's SoccerPlex is the "front-runner for the first match". United's second "home" game will be on April 14 against the Columbus Crew, with Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium being the assumed venue.

D.C.'s first match in its new home will be on July 14 against the Vancouver Whitecaps. From there on, they have only five away games and fourteen home games. Among those fourteen home games includes a seven-game home stretch just before the end of the season. If United find themselves competing for a playoff spot, this could come in handy for them.

The first edition of the Atlantic Cup will be in Washington, D.C. on July 25. The next will be at Red Bull Arena on August 26, and then the series will wrap up back in D.C. on September 16.

You can view the full D.C. United schedule here.