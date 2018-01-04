VAVEL USA Exclusive: Rachel Corboz reflects on Georgetown career and beyond

The last name itself is immediately familiar to NWSL fans. Corboz.

Yes, Rachel Corboz, the senior midfielder who just wrapped up her collegiate career at Georgetown University, is the younger sister of Daphne Corboz, the Sky Blue FC midfielder currently on loan with FC Fleury 91 in France.

Rachel Corboz has watched her older sister's career overseas with Manchester City and FC Fleury 91 and in the NWSL with Sky Blue. "I looked up to Daph my whole life," she said via our phone interview this past December. "I learned so much from watching her play professionally. It really helps to have an older sister to look up to." All in all, Corboz is happy for her sister's professional career.

Rachel and Daphne played together for a season at Georgetown | Source: Claire Soisson - The Hoya

While Daphne was building her professional career, Rachel grew into a team leader at Georgetown and became one of the top college players in the country, a recognition she feels honored to be considered in the same list of standout collegiate players that include Andi Sullivan (Standford), Jessie Fleming (UCLA), Savannah McCaskill (South Carolina), Deyna Castellanos (Florida State), Rebecca Quinn (Duke), and Tierna Davidson (Stanford).

Corboz has earned plenty of individual accolades, including All-Big East First Team selections and National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) First Team All-America honors. She is also a two-time semi-finalist for the Mac Herman Trophy, recognizing the top player in the country.

Again, Corboz responds with humility to this accomplishment. "Being nominated is great, but all that matters is that the team is successful, and the team had great success [reaching the NCAA Tournament]."

During Corboz's time at Georgetown, the women's soccer program won the Big East Championship in 2016 and 2017, advancing to the College Cup in 2016 where they lost in the semifinals to the University of Southern California, who would go on to win the National Championship. Bouncing back from their exit in 2016, Corboz and the Hoyas returned to the NCAA Tournament, but they eventually lost to Wake Forest in penalty kicks in the second round.

Individually for Corboz, after leading the team with nine goals and 12 assists for the 2017 season, she earned the Big East Midfielder of the Year and a First Team All-Big East honoree.

Without a doubt, Corboz, who considers Green Brook, New Jersey her hometown (Corboz was born in Mobile, Alabama), has had a successful time as a Hoya.

She reflects on her career at Georgetown: "I couldn't think of a better school where soccer is everything. I'm grateful to have played under Dave [Nolan] and for a great team and for the four years playing with the girls."

And with the end of her collegiate career, Corboz looks ahead. She will play professionally, for sure.

Where?

"It's up in the air. I'm happy to play here or overseas, but still not sure."

The NWSL College Draft is January 18th, 2018 in Philadelphia.

Update: Rachel eventually declared herself eligible for the NWSL College Draft just a day before the draft.