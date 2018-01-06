The NWSL releases its updated 2018 NWSL College Draft preliminary list

The National Women's Soccer League this morning updated the preliminary list of all registered players for the 2018 NWSL College Draft. The draft itself is scheduled for Thursday, January 18, 2017 in Philadelphia and will contain notable college players such as Savannah McCaskill, Indigo Gibson and Gabby Seiler.

However, two of the highest ranked eligible players have not registered for the draft and their futures remain a mystery to most.

Quinn, Sullivan most notably not on the list

As many have gathered by now, Rebecca Quinn and the 2017 MAC Hermann Trophy winner, Andi Sullivan, are not on the preliminary list released today with less than two weeks to go until the draft. Rumours have been abound that both players may look to go to Europe for their professional careers instead of playing in the NWSL but nothing concrete has come out yet.

If both players do decide to move abroad, it could be a blow to the league as it continues to try and define itself in the US sporting landscape. Both Quinn and Sullivan are notable players and have featured for their countries at the international level as well. Big things are expected of both players and though a move to Europe may be the right choice for their development, it would mean that future stars in women's soccer do not see the NWSL as the biggest league for their futures right now. It remains to be seen what both players decide to do once they are officially finished with their college careers and as of right now, it looks like they are considering all of their options before making a final decision.

Andi Sullivan's future remains unknown | Source: espn.com

Full preliminary list

Name | College/University, Position(s) Played | Hometown | Youth Club.

Michaela Abam | West Virginia University | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | Houston, Texas | United States Texas Rush

Jade Abarca | Lipscomb University | Forward, Midfielder | Dallas, Texas | United States | Sting 96 ECNL

Kayla Adamek | University of Central Florida | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | Ottawa, Ontario | Canadian | Ottawa Fury

Alex Anthony | University of Southern California, University of Maryland | Forward, Midfielder | Denver, Colorado United States Real Colorado

Tara Austin | Belmont University | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | Beaumont, Texas | United States | Houston Express

Caroline Bado | Auburn | Midfielder, Defender | Tampa, Florida | United States | Tampa Bay United

Noel Baham | UC Irvine | Forward, Midfielder | Redlands, California | United States | Arsenal and Fram

Elizabeth Ball | Pennsylvania State University | Forward, Defender | Richmond | United States | Richmond Strikers ECNL

Hanna Barker | Stephen F. Austin State University | Forward, Midfielder | Plano, Texas | United States Dfeeter’s ECNL

Brittany Basinger | Penn State University | Defender | Purcellville, Virginia | United States | FC Virginia

Morgan Bertsch | California State University Fullerton | Goalkeeper | Simi Valley, California | United States | Valley United Soccer Club

Rachel Blankenship | The University of Tulsa | Forward, Midfielder | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma | United States | Oklahoma Futbol Club 96

Rachel Bloznalis | Boston University | Defender | Worcester, Massachusetts | United States | New England Football Club

Alyssa Bolger | Susquehanna University | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | Denville, New Jersey | United States | Dynamo FC

Dominique Bond-Flasza | University of Washington | Defender | New Rochelle, New York | United States/Jamaica | So Cal Blues

Emily Boyd | University of California Berkeley | Goalkeeper | Seattle, Washington | United States | Crossfire Premier ECNL

Joanna Boyles | University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill | Midfielder | Raleigh, North Carolina | United States | ’94 CASL Chelsea Ladies

Gabriela Braga | Franklin Pierce University | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | New York | Brazil | Gremio Futebol Porto Alegrense

Amy Brewer | University of Alabama at Birmingham | Midfielder, Defender | Lawrenceville, Georgia | United States | Concorde Fire

Megan Buckingham | University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill | Midfielder, Defender | Dearborn, Michigan | United States | Michigan Hawks

Bridget Callahan | University of Central Florida | Midfielder, Defender | Hollywood, Florida | United States | Weston FC

Kristen Cardano | University of Florida | Defender | Tampa, Florida | United States | TSC Hurricane

Mackenzie Cerda | University of California | Los Angeles | Forward, Defender | Long Beach, California | United States | Slammers FC

Simone Charley | Vanderbilt University | Forward, Midfielder | Boston, Massachusetts | United States of America | Birmingham Legends ’95

Jamie Cheslik | Michigan State University | Forward, Midfielder | Southfield, Michigan | United States | Michigan Hawks

Caitlyn Clem | University of Wisconsin | Goalkeeper | Lansing, MI USA | United States | Michigan Hawks Black

Lauren Clem | Northwestern University | Goalkeeper | St. Joseph, Michigan | United States | Kalamazoo Kingdom

Anna Conklin | University of South Carolina | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | Denville, New Jersey | United States | PDA Slammers

Sophia Cortes | University of Nevada, Las Vegas | Midfielder | Newhall, California | United States | Select Cities Soccer Club

Katy Couperus | University of Cincinnati | Midfielder, Defender | Fort Collins, Colorado | United States | Arsenal Colorado

Christine Creighton | University of Central Florida | Forward, Midfielder | Palm Beach Gardens, Florida | United States | FC Florida, MagicJack

Frannie Crouse | Penn State University | Forward, Midfielder | Jeannette, Pennsylvania | United States | Beadling Soccer Club

Jennifer Cudjoe | University of Maine at Fort Kent | Midfielder | Ghana | Ghana | Hassaca ladies FC

Aline De Lima | Baylor University | Midfielder | Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil | Brazil | Atlético Mineiro

Cristina De Zeeuw | Vanderbilt University | Defender | Kansas City, Missouri | United States/Colombia | Sporting Blue Valley ECNL

Schuyler DeBree | Duke University | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | Charlotte, North Carolina | United States | PDA Slammers

Myra Delgadillo | California State University Fresno | Forward, Midfielder | Redwood City, California | United States | Mountain View Los Altos (Lightening)

Chatham DeProspo | University of Alabama | Midfielder, Defender | Warwick, New York | United States | IMG Academy & World Class ECNL

Kristin Desmond | Hofstra University | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | Huntington, New York | United States | Northport High School Varsity Soccer, SUSA HBC Stars United

Hannah Diaz | Saint Mary’s College of California | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | Hidden Valley Lake, California | United States | Santa Rosa United

Elizabeth Donovan | Simmons College | Midfielder, Defender | Manchester, New Hampshire | United States | Nashua World Cup

Imani Dorsey | Duke University | Forward, Midfielder | Elkridge, Maryland | United States | Maryland United FC

Abby Elinsky | University of North Carolina | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | West Chester, Pennsylvania | United States | Penn Fusion/Cleveland United

Katarina Elliott | University of South Florida | Goalkeeper | Bradenton, Florida | United States | Clearwater Chargers

Mallory Eubanks | Mississippi State University | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | Greenville, Mississippi | United States | Lexington FC

Kathellen Feitoza | University of Central Florida | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | Santos, Brazil | Brazil Sao Vicente- Futsal

Morgan Ferrara | University of Central Florida | Forward, Midfielder | Tampa, Florida | United States | West Florida Flames

Kelly Fitzgerald | University of California Berkeley | Midfielder | Mission Viejo, California | United States | Southern California Blues

Monica Flores | University of Notre Dame | Midfielder, Defender | Livingston, New Jersey | United States/ Mexico | PDA Slammers

Sonest Furtado | University of Hawaii at Manoa | Forward, Midfielder | Honolulu, Hawaii | United States | Leahi 96 Premier

Annabella Geist | Oregon State University | Goalkeeper | Milwaukie | United States | OSSA Crossfire/LOSC

Indigo Gibson | University of California, Berkeley | Defender | Mission Viejo, California | United States | Slammers FC

Vanessa Gilles | University of Cincinnati | Defender | Montreal, Quebec | Canada | Capital United Soccer Club

Sonja Giraud | University of San Francisco | Forward | Muehlacker, Germany | Germany | SC Freiburg

Nadia Gomes | Brigham Young University | Forward | Viseu, Portugal | United States | Murray Sc

Zoey Goralski | University of California | Los Angeles | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | Naperville, Illinois | United States | Team Chicago

Isabella Habuda | Liberty University | Forward, Midfielder | Windsor, Ontario | Canada | Michigan Vardar

Madison Hall | Stephen F. Austin State University | Forward, Midfielder | Dallas, Texas | United States | Dfeeters

Kendall Ham | Bucknell University | Forward | Portsmouth, New Hampshire | United States | Seacoast United Soccer Club

Devyn Hannis | Old Dominion University | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | Macungie, Pennsylvania | United States | Continental FC ( FC Delco)

Haley Hanson | University of Nebraska-Lincoln | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | Shawnee, Kansas | United States | Sporting Blue Valley

Allyson Haran | Wake Forest University | Defender | Stratford, Ontario, Canada | United States | Michigan Hawks

Meagan Harbison | Pepperdine University | Midfielder, Defender | San Diego, California | United States | San Diego Surf

Rio Hardy | University of South Alabama | Forward, Midfielder | Workington, England | United Kingdom | Blackburn Rovers

Steffi Hardy | University of South Alabama | Defender | England, Workington |United Kingdom | Blackburn Rovers

Kristin Haugstad | La Salle University | Forward, Midfielder | Oslo, Norway | Norway | Vålerenga (Oslo, Norway)

Caitlin Hayes | Mississippi College | Defender | Warrington, England | United Kingdom | Manchester United

Kristin Hayman | Providence College | Forward, Midfielder | Bellevue, Washington | United States | Eastside FC

Paige Hayward | Texas Southern University | Forward, Midfielder | Sydney, Australia | Australia | Apia Leichhardt Tigers FC

Emma Heckendorn | Texas Christian University | Forward, Midfielder | Arlington, Texas | United States | Dallas Sting Soccer Club

Annabelle Hegeman | University of Akron | Goalkeeper | Cumberland, Maryland | United States | F.C. Frederick

Megan Hinz | University of Michigan | Goalkeeper | Baltimore, Maryland | United States | Maryland United

Dörthe Hoppius | San José State University | Forward, Midfielder | Dorsten, North Rhine-Westphalia | Germany | Bochum Side

Shannon Horgan | Clemson University | Forward, Defender | Long Beach, NY | United States | Albertson Soccer Club

Kassi Hormuth | Texas State University | Forward, Midfielder | Atin, Texas | United States | Lonestar Soccer Club

Carlin Hudson | Yale University | Defender | Berkley, California | United States | Bay Oaks

Maddie Huster | Wake Forest University | Midfielder, Defender | Cincinnati, Ohio | United States | Ohio Elite Soccer Academy

Taylor Isom | Brigham Young University | Defender | Logan, Utah | United States | Utah Avalanche

Celia Jiménez Delgado | University of Alabama | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | Alcaudete, Jaén | Spain | Sevilla FC

Kimberly Keever | University of Washington | Forward, Midfielder | Santa Monica, California | United States | Beach FC

Alexis Kiehl | University of Dayton | Forward, Midfielder | Cincinnati, Ohio | United States | Kings Hammer Academy

Emily Kuefler | Villanova University | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | Stow, Massachusetts | United States | FC Stars of MA

Alexandria Lamontagne | Syracuse University | Forward, Defender | Richmondhill, Ontario | Canada | Ajax FC

Lindsey Lane | University of South Carolina | Midfielder | Californiamp Lejeune, North Carolina | United States | Maryland United ECNL

Savannah LaRicci | McNeese State University | Forward, Midfielder | Sugar Land, Texas | United States | Space City Futbol Club

Veronica Latsko | University of Virginia | Forward, Midfielder | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | United States | Beadling Soccer Club

Ariela Lewis | Alabama State University | Forward, Midfielder | Anchorage, Alaska | United States | Cook Inlet Soccr Club

Haley Lukas | University of California, Berkeley Midfielder, Defender Pleasanton, California United States Mustang Fury

Emily (Emmy) Manset | Willamette University | Forward, Midfielder | Ventura, California | United States | Eagles Soccer Club

Anita Maryskova | Northwest Nazarene University | Forward, Midfielder | Liberec, Czech Republic | Czech FFC Dresden

Gabrielle Matulich | University California, Los Angeles | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | Los Gatos, California | United States | Mountain View Los Altos (MVLA)

Savannah McCaskill | University of South Carolina | Forward, Midfielder | Sumter, South Carolina | United States | Carolina Elite Soccer Academy

Rachel McCloskey | Menlo College, University of Minesota | Midfielder, Defender | Altoona, Iowa | United States | Iowa Rush

Tara Meier | University of San Diego | Midfielder, Defender | Clovis, California | United States | San Diego Surf Soccer

Gabriella Mencotti | Grand Valley State University | Forward | Novi, Michigan | United States | Michigan Rush

Andrea Mensen | UC Irvine | Midfielder, Defender | Rancho Cucamonga, CA | United States | Fram FC

Katlyn Merino | Molloy College | Midfielder | Queens, New York | United States | Manhattan Kickers SC

Ashton Miller | Duke University | Midfielder | Silver Spring, Maryland | United States | Michigan Hawks and Wolves

Nicole Molen | University of Southern California | Midfielder, Defender | Thousand Oaks, California | United States | Real So Cal

Julia Moore | University of Central Florida | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | Fort Lauderdale, Florida | United States | Orlando City ECNL 94/95 (2013), Coral Springs Renegades 93/94 (2009-2012)

Brooke Murphy | University of New Hampshire | Forward, Midfielder | Worcester, Massachusetts | United States | FC Stars of Massachusetts

Casey Murphy | Rutgers University | Goalkeeper | Bridgewater, New Jersey | United States | Players Development Academy

Claire Oates | Southern Methodist University | Midfielder | Long Beach, California | United States | Slammers FC

Rebekah O’Brien | Texas Tech University | Midfielder, Defender | Houston, TX | United States | Albion Hurricanes FC

Jocelyn Orejel | Colorado University | Defender | FountainValley, California | United States | So Cal Blues

Kiana Palacios | UC Irvine | Forward, Midfielder | Mission Viejo, California | United States | Slammers FC

Aaran Parry | University of Tennessee | Forward, Midfielder | Frederick, Maryland | United States | Bethesda Soccer Club, F.C.Frederick

Kellie Peay | Santa Clara University | Midfielder, Defender | Phoenix, Arizona | United States | Sereno Soccer Club

Selena Peters | University of Houston | Forward, Midfielder | Houston, Texas | United States | Albion Hurricanes FC

Amandine Pierre-Louis | West Virginia University | Forward, Midfielder | Montreal, Quebec | Canada | St-léonard soccer club

Carla Portillo | West Virginia University | Midfielder | Mississauga, Ontario | Canada | Burlington Bayhawks

Darian Powell | Marquette University | Forward, Midfielder | Waterloo, Iowa | United States | Shattuck St. Mary’s

Kendra Prince | University of New Hampshire | Forward, Defender | Ajax, Ontario | United States/Canada | Toronto Lynx

EJ (Emma Jane) Proctor | Duke University | Goalkeeper | Greenville, North Carolina | United States | CASL ’95 ECNL

Kimberly Quiles | Springfield College | Forward | Poughkeepsie, New York | United States | Ketcham Indians

Dominique Randle | University of Southern | California | Defender | Seattle, Washington | United States | Eastside FC ’93

Morgan Reid | Duke University | Defender | Cleveland, Ohio | United States | CASL Chelsea ’94

Jessica Reinhardt | Farileigh Dickinson University | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | Bad Nauheim, Hesse | German | FFC Frankfurt

Haley Roberson | Troy University | Midfielder, Defender | Okinawa, Japan | United States | VSA Heat Blue 94

Amanda Rooney | University of Southern California | Forward, Midfielder | New Hyde Park, New York | United States | Albertson Soccer Club

Ani Sarkisian | Univeristy of Michigan | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | Teaneck, New Jersey | United States | PDA

Helen Seed | Carson Newman University | Defender | Preston, England | United Kingdom | Blackburn Rovers Girls Center of Excellence

Gabby Seiler | University of Florida | Forward, Midfielder, Defender | Fort Hood, Texas | United States | Concorde Fire South

Jermaine Seoposenwe | Samford University | Forward, Midfielder | Cape Town, South Africa | South Africa | Santos Ladies Soccer Club

Sarah Shimer | University of Washington | Goalkeeper | Seattle, Washington | United States | Washington Premier FC

Sierra Shugarts | Western Washington University | Defender | Federal Way, Washington | United States | Washington Premier Futbol Club ECNL

Lydia Simmons | Vanderbilt University | Midfielder | Memphis, Tennessee | United States | Seacoast United (NH) / FC Stars of Mass (MA)

Sydney Sladek | University of Southern California | Midfielder, Defender | Chandler, Arizona | United States | Players Soccer Club

Sherifatu Sumaila | University of Maine at Fort Kent | Forward | Ghana | Ghana | Lepo Ladies, Ghana

Martha Thomas | Charlotte | Forward, Midfielder | Malmesbury, England | United Kingdom | Weston FC

Madison Vasquez | Siena College | Midfielder, Defender | New Hyde Park, New York | United States | Massapequa Stars

Ariel Viera | University of Portland | Midfielder, Defender | Hillsboro, Oregon | United States | F.C. Portland Academy

Brianna Visalli | Pepperdine University | Forward, Midfielder | San Jose, California | United States | De Anza Force

Lauren Wade | Carson Newman University | Forward, Midfielder | Ballymoney, Northern Ireland | Great Britain | Glentoran Woman

Madison Williams | Purdue University | Forward | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma | United States | Greater Toledo Futbol Club

Chloe Williams | Eastern Washington University | Forward, Midfielder | Spokane, Washington | United States | Spokane Shadow

Ryan Williams | Texas Christian University | Defender | Hoton, Texas | United States | Colorado Rush

Claire Winter | University of Califoria, Los Angeles | Midfielder | Lafayette, California | United States | Lamorinda Soccer Club/ Mustang ECNL

Harriet Withers | Murray State University | Forward, Midfielder | Brisbane, Queensland, Australia | Australia | Palm Beach Soccer Club, Australia

Savanna Wojtanowski | Michigan State University | Goalkeeper | Wayne, Michigan | United States | North Storm

Loran Wyrough | Wilmington University | Forward | Hamilton, New Jersey | United States | Hibernian Xcel

Sandra Yu | University of Notre Dame | Forward, Midfielder | Middleburg Heights, Ohio | United States | Internationals Soccer Club