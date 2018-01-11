Dani Weatherholt signs a new contract with the Orlando Pride

The Orlando Pride have extended midfielder Dani Weatherholt's stay in Orlando. The midfielder signed a new contract (detail remain unannounced per team and league policies) yesterday and will be a part of the Pride's roster for at least the 2018 season.

Sermanni looks forward to Weatherholt's development

Orlando Pride head coach Tom Sermanni commented on the new contract on the team's website, stating that the club was "delighted to have agreed a new deal" with Weatherholt as he felt she had had a "terrific 2017 season".

Sermanni also noted that the midfielder had "taken great steps" in her overall growth since she was drafted into the league and the entire team looked forward to seeing the continual growth and contribution of Weatherholt in 2018. As the pre season comes closer, Sermanni will be hoping to count on Weatherholt to fortify his midfield for another season yet.

Dani Weatherholt in training with Orlando | Source: orlandosentinel.com

Weatherholt continues to grow in her role

The 23 year-old has been with Orlando since 2016 after being selected by the team 31st overall in the 2016 NWSL College Draft. Since then, Weatherholt has made 31 appearances in the National Women's Soccer League, scoring one goal and picking up one assist.

Her role at the club grew last season as she started most of the games leading towards the club's first ever playoff run. Alongside Alanna Kennedy, Weatherholt helped anchor the Orlando midfield for most of the season and helped the team reach the NWSL Playoffs for the first time in their history. Although Orlando was knocked out in the semi-final, Weatherholt's performances have earned her callups to the United States Women's National Team U-23 side.

Weatherholt is currently playing in the Westfield W-League with Perth Glory Women and will be joining up with Orlando once the season in Australia ends.

Quotes via Orlandocitysc.com