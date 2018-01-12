Andressa to Portland Thorns, Savannah Jordan to Houston Dash

The Houston Dash have traded Brazilian midfielder Andressa to the Portland Thorns in exchange for forward Savannah Jordan. Per league and team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Andressa leaves the Houston Dash after spending three seasons with the club. The 22-year-old was originally signed in July of 2015, appearing and starting in seven matches for the remainder of the 2015 season. The following year she appeared and started in 15 games, scoring her first NWSL career goal against the Orlando Pride and also tallying an assist on the season. By the end of 2017, she started 13 out of her 16 appearances for the Houston Dash, scoring two goals and tallying three assists.

The midfielder has plenty of future ahead of her, starting her professional career in her very early teens in Brazil. She has also become an integral part of the Brazil Women's National Team's midfield, earning over 20 caps with the full team, including five appearances in the 2016 Rio Olympics and starting in all four matches for her country in the 2015 Women's World Cup.

Savannah Jordan has plenty of youth national team experience. | Source: US Soccer

Savannah Jordan has just started off her professional career. She was selected no.18 overall in the 2017 NWSL College Draft by the Portland Thorns, but signed with Scotland's Glasgow City over a week after the draft. After her time in Scotland, Jordan returned to the states and joined the Thorns in August to help them won their eventual NWSL Championship title. She made her debut on September 2 against their rivals Seattle Reign and played a total of seven minutes as a substitute throughout the remainder of the season.

The forward was a powerhouse for her alma mater Univeristy of Florida, being named an all-American every year she played for the Gators. She was named 2013 National Rookie of the Year as well. In addition, Jordan has very extensive US youth National Team which includes being on the roster for the 2014 U-20 Women's World Cup.