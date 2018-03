2018 NWSL College Draft results

While trades seemed to dominate the headlines, the 2018 NWSL College Draft kicked off the sixth season the way it has for the past four times- drafting a US player of the future. 40 players were selected over the afternoon to commence the sixth NWSL draft.

Andi Sullivan in Carson, Calif. | Photo: Brad Smith ISI Photos

Round 1

1. Washington Spirit- Andi Sullivan, midfielder, Stanford

2. Boston Breakers- Savannah McCaskell, midfielder/forward, South Carolina

3. Washington Spirit- Rebecca Quinn, defender, Duke

4. Sky Blue FC- Michaela Abam, midfielder/forward, West Virginia

5. Sky Blue FC- Imani Doresy, midfielder/forward, Duke

6. Sky Blue FC (via Chicago via Houston)- Amandine Pierre-Louis, midfielder/forward, West Virginia

7. Houston Dash- Hayley Hanson, defender/midfielder/forward, Nebraska-Lincoln

8. Portland Thorns- Sandra Yu, midfielder/forward, Notre Dame

9. Portland Thorns- Gabby Seiler, midfielder/forward, Florida

10. North Carolina Courage- Frannie Crouse, midfielder/forward, Penn State

Round 2

11. Washington Spirit- Schuyler DeBree, defender/midfielder/forward, Duke

12. Houston Dash- Kimberly Keever, midfielder/forward, Washington

13. Sky Blue FC (via Chicago Red Stars)- Casey Murphy, goalkeeper, Rutgers

14. Utah Royals- Taylor Isom, defender, Brigham Young

15. Chicago Red Stars (via Sky Blue)- Emily Boyd, goalkeeper, UC Berkeley

16. Washington Spirit- Mallory Eubanks, defender/midfielder/forward, Mississippi State

17. Boston Breakers- Elizabeth Wenger, defender, Georgetown

18. Chicago Red Stars- Indigo Gibson, defender, UC Berkeley

19. Chicago Red Stars- Brianna Visalli, midfielder/forward, Pepperdine

20. North Carolina Courage- Rebecca Rasmussen, midfielder/forward, Colorado Boulder

Round 3

21. Washington Spirit- Brittany Basinger, defender, Penn State

22. Boston Breakers- Ashton Miller, midfielder, Duke

23. Orlando Pride- Nadia Gomes, forward, Brigham Young

24. Chicago Red Stars (via Houston)- Megan Buckingham, midfielder/forward, North Carolina

25. Seattle Reign (via Utah)- Allyson Haran, defender, Wake Forest

26. Washington Spirit- Maddie Huster, defender/midfielder, Wake Forest

27. Chicago Red Stars- Zoey Goralski, defender/midfielder/forward, UCLA

28. Houston Dash- Veronica Latsko, midfielder/forward, Virginia

29. Portland Thorns (via Chicago Red Stars)- Annabella Geist, goalkeeper, Oregon

30. Houston Dash- Abby Elinsky, defender/midfielder/forward, North Carolina

Round 4

31. Washington Spirit- Rachel Moore, midfielder, William & Mary

32. Boston Breakers- Joanna Boyles, midfielder, North Carolina

33. Houston Dash- Sarah Shimer, goalkeeper, Washington

34. Utah Royals- EJ Proctor, goalkeeper, Duke

35. Sky Blue FC, Kiana Palacios, midfielder/forward, UC Irvine

36. Seattle Reign- Celia Jimanez-Delgado, midfielder, Alabama

37. Chicago Red Stars- Alexa Ben, midfielder, DePaul

38. North Carolina Courage- Morgan Reid, defender, Duke

39. North Carolina Courage- Carlin Hudson, defender, Yale

40. North Carolina Courage- Ryan Williams, defender, Texas Christian