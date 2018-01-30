Orlando City sign former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Oriol Rosell

Orlando City has announced the signing of ex-Sporting Kansas City midfielder Oriol “Uri” Rosell from Liga NOS side Sporting CP, after being on loan to Portimonense. His transfer comes at an undisclosed fee but included sending $400k in Targeted Allocation money to FC Dallas for the top allocation spot.

History of Oriol Rosell

Rosell played his youth in the historic “La Masia” with Barcelona and started his professional career at the age of 19 with Barcelona B. Uri made his professional debut in January of 2012 and would only play five more matches for Barcelona B before making his move to Sporting Kansas City.

Rosell would become the second player in MLS history to graduate from La Masia and play in the league, after Albert Celades. After signing in August of 2012 he would go on to play 43 games for SKC whilst starting 39 of them as well as two runs in the MLS Cup Playoffs, and even into the MLS Cup Final in 2013. Rosell would give less than 10 minutes in that game as he was forced off with injury, a game Sporting would go on to win on penalties against Real Salt Lake.

Photo: USA TODAY Sports

In 2014 Rosell would be sold back to the Iberian Peninsula but to wear the green of Sporting Clube de Portugal. After coming on in the first game of the season the then 22-year old would bounce around Liga NOS on loan including his most recent placement with Portimonense.

Rosell’s Playstyle

Rosell is first and foremost a center midfielder, a player who has been long known for his ability to pass the ball and read the play to get interceptions. His successful stint in Kansas was known for controlling play from the center of the park and distributing the ball from there. Rosell ended his 2013 campaign with an 84% pass completion rate over his 3000+ minutes played. He even set an MLS record while making 160 of 166 passes in one match against the Montreal Impact.

A player like this was one Orlando was hoping to find through Antonio Nocerino, but the aging Italian never quite found his form in that style. Rosell could add a solid foundation in the heart of an ever-improving Orlando midfield.

Quotes

Niki Budalic, Orlando City’s General Manager had this to say on the Spanish midfielder “Uri brings many attributes to our midfield. He is a proven MLS midfielder with great vision and outstanding passing abilities to contribute offensively and defensively to the team. We’re excited to have him join the team.”

Quotes via Orlando City SC