Boston Breakers dispersal draft results

With the Breakers folding just before the 2018 season, their 2017 contracted players and 2018 draft selections are being drafted by the remaining nine NWSL teams.

The Boston Breakers have folded after playing in every iteration of women's professional soccer in the United States. | Photo: Fred Kfoury III - Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the Boston Breakers officially folding and the National Women's Soccer League unable to find a replacement before the 2018 season, the Breakers players have been portioned out amongst the remaining nine NWSL teams through a dispersal draft. The afternoon leading up to the draft included two trades of dispersal draft picks. In the first trade, the Washington Spirit traded their second-overall dispersal draft selection for Sky Blue FC's first-overall selection. In return for moving up one place, Washington traded away a conditional first-round selection and their natural second-round selection in the 2019 NWSL College Draft. The second trade saw the Seattle Reign FC trade their natural first-round pick in the 2019 NWSL College Draft for the Orlando Pride's eighth- and eleventh-overall selections in the dispersal draft.

USWNT midfielder and #1 selection in the 2017 NWSL College Draft, Rose Lavelle, is expected to be picked first in the dispersal draft. | Photo: Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello - Getty Images

There are no trades allowed during the draft, so the final draft order for the first round is as follows:

  1. Washington Spirit (from Sky Blue)
  2. Sky Blue FC (from Washington Spirit)
  3. Seattle Reign FC
  4. Portland Thorns FC
  5. Utah Royals FC
  6. Houston Dash
  7. Chicago Red Stars
  8. Seattle Reign (from Orlando Pride)
  9. North Carolina Courage

The selections from the 2018 Boston Breakers dispersal draft

Selection Team Player Position
1 Washington Spirit Rose Lavelle (FED-USA) M
2 Sky Blue FC Savannah McCaskill F
3 Seattle Reign Megan Oyster D
4 Portland Thorns FC Midge Purce F
5 Utah Royals FC Abby Smith G
6 Houston Dash Kyah Simon (INTL-AUS) F
7 Chicago Red Stars Rosie White (INTL-NZL) F
8 Seattle Reign FC Elizabeth Addo (INTL-GHA) F
9 North Carolina Courage Julie King D
10 North Carolina Courage Allysha Chapman (FED-CAN) D
11 Seattle Reign FC Morgan Andrews M
12 Chicago Red Stars Ashton Miller M
13 Houston Dash Lotta Okvist (INTL-SWE) D
14 Utah Royals FC Katie Stengel F
15 Portland Thorns Angela Salem M
16 Seattle Reign FC Christen Westphal D
17 Washington Spirit Elizabeth Wenger D
18 Sky Blue FC Adriana Leon (INTL-CAN) F
19 Sky Blue FC Amanda Frisbie D
20 Washington Spirit Tiffany Weimer F
21 Seattle Reign FC Lindsay Elston M
22 Portland Thorns FC Ifeoma Onumonu F
23 Utah Royals FC Brooke Elby M/D
24 Houston Dash Sammy Jo Prudhomme G
25 Chicago Red Stars Joanna Boyles M
  Orlando Pride Passed  
  North Carolina Courage Passed  
30 Chicago Red Stars Whitney Engen D
  Houston Dash Passed  
32 Utah Royals FC Amanda Da Costa (INTL-POR) M
  Portland Thorns FC Passed  
  Seattle Reign FC Passed  
  Washington Spirit Passed  
  Sky Blue FC Passed  
  Utah Royals FC Passed  
  Chicago Red Stars Passed  

 

 

 