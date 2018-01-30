Boston Breakers dispersal draft results

With the Boston Breakers officially folding and the National Women's Soccer League unable to find a replacement before the 2018 season, the Breakers players have been portioned out amongst the remaining nine NWSL teams through a dispersal draft. The afternoon leading up to the draft included two trades of dispersal draft picks. In the first trade, the Washington Spirit traded their second-overall dispersal draft selection for Sky Blue FC's first-overall selection. In return for moving up one place, Washington traded away a conditional first-round selection and their natural second-round selection in the 2019 NWSL College Draft. The second trade saw the Seattle Reign FC trade their natural first-round pick in the 2019 NWSL College Draft for the Orlando Pride's eighth- and eleventh-overall selections in the dispersal draft.
There are no trades allowed during the draft, so the final draft order for the first round is as follows:
- Washington Spirit (from Sky Blue)
- Sky Blue FC (from Washington Spirit)
- Seattle Reign FC
- Portland Thorns FC
- Utah Royals FC
- Houston Dash
- Chicago Red Stars
- Seattle Reign (from Orlando Pride)
- North Carolina Courage
The selections from the 2018 Boston Breakers dispersal draft
|Selection
|Team
|Player
|Position
|1
|Washington Spirit
|Rose Lavelle (FED-USA)
|M
|2
|Sky Blue FC
|Savannah McCaskill
|F
|3
|Seattle Reign
|Megan Oyster
|D
|4
|Portland Thorns FC
|Midge Purce
|F
|5
|Utah Royals FC
|Abby Smith
|G
|6
|Houston Dash
|Kyah Simon (INTL-AUS)
|F
|7
|Chicago Red Stars
|Rosie White (INTL-NZL)
|F
|8
|Seattle Reign FC
|Elizabeth Addo (INTL-GHA)
|F
|9
|North Carolina Courage
|Julie King
|D
|10
|North Carolina Courage
|Allysha Chapman (FED-CAN)
|D
|11
|Seattle Reign FC
|Morgan Andrews
|M
|12
|Chicago Red Stars
|Ashton Miller
|M
|13
|Houston Dash
|Lotta Okvist (INTL-SWE)
|D
|14
|Utah Royals FC
|Katie Stengel
|F
|15
|Portland Thorns
|Angela Salem
|M
|16
|Seattle Reign FC
|Christen Westphal
|D
|17
|Washington Spirit
|Elizabeth Wenger
|D
|18
|Sky Blue FC
|Adriana Leon (INTL-CAN)
|F
|19
|Sky Blue FC
|Amanda Frisbie
|D
|20
|Washington Spirit
|Tiffany Weimer
|F
|21
|Seattle Reign FC
|Lindsay Elston
|M
|22
|Portland Thorns FC
|Ifeoma Onumonu
|F
|23
|Utah Royals FC
|Brooke Elby
|M/D
|24
|Houston Dash
|Sammy Jo Prudhomme
|G
|25
|Chicago Red Stars
|Joanna Boyles
|M
|Orlando Pride
|Passed
|North Carolina Courage
|Passed
|30
|Chicago Red Stars
|Whitney Engen
|D
|Houston Dash
|Passed
|32
|Utah Royals FC
|Amanda Da Costa (INTL-POR)
|M
|Portland Thorns FC
|Passed
|Seattle Reign FC
|Passed
|Washington Spirit
|Passed
|Sky Blue FC
|Passed
|Utah Royals FC
|Passed
|Chicago Red Stars
|Passed