2018 Dispersal Draft Review: Seattle Reign FC

All National Women's Soccer League teams had the opportunity to add a few more players to their roster before the off-season had ended and Seattle Reign FC bolstered their ranks with four more players.

The Reign decided to select defenders Megan Oyster and Christen Westphal, and midfielders Elizabeth Addo and Morgan Andrews as they look to end their two year playoff drought this season.

Christen Westphal brings depths to the Reign's backline | Source: Quinn Harris-Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oyster and Westphal look to add depth to a depleted backline

Due to various trades, the Reign were a little thin on defenders. Vladko Andonovski decided to select Oyster (third overall pick) and Westphal (16th overall pick) as a way to address that issue. The main area that the Reign are looking to solve is the right back position and neither Osyter nor Westphal are regulars in that position. However, if any coach can make use of a roster well, Andonovski can. Andonovski felt that the depends of the season and potential key players missing games due to international duties helped to shape Seattle's decision to acquire more players. He went on to say that the team "went in believing" they could get "four strong players" in this draft and "walked away thrilled with the results".

Morgan Andrews can become a mainstay in Seattle if her game develops correctly | Source: Amy Pearson-The Bent Musket

In Oyster and Westphal, the Reign have two players who have now featured in the NWSL quite regularly. Megan Oyster first entered the league after being drafted by the Washington Spirit in the 2015 NWSL College Draft. Oyster went on to play two seasons with the Spirit before being traded to the Boston Breakers just before the 2017 season. Oysters performances with the now de-funct Breakers led to a call up to the United States Women's National Team. Oyster earned two caps in 2017 and will be hoping her move to Seattle will increase her chances of more opportunities with the USWNT. Westphal was drafted by the Breakers in 2016 and remained a mainstay for the team for two seasons. Both Oyster and Westphal have enough talent in them to push for a starting spot and could give Seattle a stronger defense than they had last season.

Andrews has the potential to become a key midfielder for Seattle

With the eleventh overall selection in the 2018 Dispersal Draft, the Reign also selected Morgan Andrews. Andrews has always been seen as a player full of potential and was selected third overall in the 2017 College Draft. Although the Breakers slid down the table after a strong start, many believe that will the players Seattle have, Andrews could find the room to not only grow her game but also achieve the level that many envisioned for her when she came out of college. Given Vladko Andonovski's ability to bring out the best in players, this theory is not that far-fetched.

Addo captaining her country in a 2016 friendly | Source: Source: Lars Baron-Bongarts via Getty Images

Seattle also used their eighth overall pick to select Ghanian international Elizabeth Addo. Addo had been playing in the Damallsvenskan with Kvarnsvedens IK before moving to the Breakers last season. It seems as though Addo will remain in the NWSL for the time being, and will be another good addition to the Reign's roster. After losing the likes of Christine Nairn and Diana Matheson through trades, Addo and Andrews will definitely help not only fill the gap those players left behind but also potentially be players that Seattle can rely on in the future.

Quotes via TheBold.com