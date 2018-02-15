Australia announces preliminary 2018 Algarve Cup roster

Australian National team Head Coach Alan Stajcic named his preliminary squad ahead the 2018 Algarve Cup. The tournament will take place from February 28th to March 7th.

Training will begin this Saturday to Tuesday in Sydney, Australia. 15 of the 25 players of the roster will report to Sydney, while the other 10 players will be competing for their club teams. Those not meeting the team in Sydney this weekend will attend the pre-Algarve Cup camp early next week in Portugal. Nine players will be competing in the Westfield W-League Grand Final on Sunday. Midfielder Elise Kellond-Knight, who plays in Germany for FFC Turbine Potsdam, will not be required to attend the camps. Kellond-Knight will still be available to be selected for the Algarve Cup final roster.

There are a couple notable names left off the list due to injury. Forward Caitlin Foord suffered a ligament rupture in her foot last Saturday during Sydney FC’s semi-final match. Midfielder Amy Harrison tore her ACL and MCL in her left knee while playing for Sydney FC earlier in the season.

Australia is grouped with host Portugal, Norway and China PR in the 2018 Algarve Cup. After the tournament in Portugal, Australia will return to home to prepare for the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup. Australia also announced that they will host Thailand in a farewell friendly in Perth, Australia before the Asian Cup. The friendly will take place on Monday March 26th.

Coach Stajcic said, “This camp will be a great opportunity for us to get together after an excellent season of the Westfield W- League to prepare for the upcoming Algarve and Asian Cups. With less than two weeks to go until we play Norway in Portugal, every moment together is precious and the team will take full advantage to ensure we hit the ground running on the 28th at Algarve Cup.”

Kyah Simon (17) celebrates her goal with her Australia Matildas teammates. | Photo:by Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Preliminary Roster (alphabetical order):



Laura Alleway (Melbourne Victory, AUS), Mackenzie Arnold (gk) (Brisbane Roar FC), Hannah Brewer (Newcastle Jets, AUS), Tameka Butt (Brisbane Roar FC, AUS), Eliza Campbell (gk) (Adelaide United, AUS), Ellie Carpenter (Canberra United AUS/Portland Thorns), Steph Catley (Melbourne City FC, AUS/Seattle Reign), Alex Chidiac (Adelaide United, AUS), Emily Condon (Adelaide United, AUS), Caitlin Cooper (Sydney FC, AUS), Larissa Crummer (Melbourne City FC, AUS/ Seattle Reign FC), Lisa De Vanna (Sydney FC, AUS), Emily Gielnik (Brisbane Roar FC), Katrina Gorry (Brisbane Roar FC, AUS/Utah Royals), Michelle Heyman (Canberra United, AUS), Elise Kellond-Knight (FFC Turbine Potsdam, GER), Alanna Kennedy (Melbourne City FC, AUS/Orlando Pride), Samantha Kerr (Perth Glory, AUS/Chicago Red Stars), Chloe Logarzo (Sydney FC, AUS) Clare Polkinghorne (Brisbane Roar FC, AUS), Hayley Raso (Brisbane Roar, AUS/Portland Thorns), Kyah Simon (Melbourne FC, AUS/Houston Dash), Emily Van Egmond (Newcastle Jets, AUS/Orlando Pride), Lydia Williams (gk) (Melbourne City FC, AUS/Seattle Reign), Georgia Yeoman-Dale (Sydney FC, AUS)

Quote via: Australia Westfield Matildas website