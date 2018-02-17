Canada Announces Roster for 2018 Algarve Cup

New Canadian Head coach Kenneth Heiner-Møller announced his Canada Women's National Team roster for the 2018 Algarve Cup in Portugal. The Canadians will look to win their second Algarve Cup in team history. Canada won their first Algarve Cup in 2016 but finished runner up in 2017. This year Canada will be in Group B with Sweden, Russia and Korea Republic. The Algarve tournament will begin February 28th to March 7th. The opening match against Sweden will take place on Wednesday February 28th in Bela Vista Municipal Stadium.

Veteran goalkeeper Erin McLeod will make her return to the roster after recovering from 2016 knee injury. Also, Diana Matheson will make her return to the Canadian lineup. Matheson also suffered a knee injury which held her out of the entire 2017 season. There will be 15 returning players from this roster that helped Canada win the bronze medal in the 2016 Olympic Games.

This will be Coach Heiner-Møller first tournament as head coach with the Women’s Canadian National Team. In January Heiner-Møller took over for former Head Coach John Herdman who stepped aside to become the Canadian Men's Head Coach. Previously, Coach Heiner-Møller was an assistant coach under John Herdman.

Coach Heiner-Møller said, “Once again, we are bringing a young, hungry team, blended with more experienced veteran players to the Algarve Cup as we continue to expand our tournament expertise heading into the CONCACAF Women’s Championship later this year. We are looking forward to this tournament as each of the matches will present unique challenges and help us further develop as a team.”

Janine Beckie (16) celebrates a goal with her Canadian teammates. (Photo by Adam Pulicicchio/Getty Images)

Roster by Position

Goalkeepers: Stephanie Labbe (no club team), Erin McLeod (FF USV Jena/GER), Kailen Sheridan (Sky Blue FC)

Defenders: Lindsay Agnew (Houston Dash), Allysha Chapman (North Carolina Courage), Ashley Lawrence (PSG, FRA) Shannon Woeller (FF USV Jena, GER), Shelina Zadorsky (Orlando Pride), Kadeisha Buchanan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Rebecca Quinn (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders: Maegan Kelly (Utah Royals FC), Desiree Scott (Utah Royals FC), Sophie Schmidt (FFC Frankfurt, GER), Jessie Fleming (UCLA, NCAA), Diana Matheson (Utah Royals FC), Julia Grosso (Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite, Canada Soccer Regional EXCEL Super Centre)

Forwards: Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns), Deanne Rose (University of Florida, NCAA), Janine Beckie (Sky Blue FC), Adriana Leon (Sky Blue FC), Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash), Jordyn Huitema (Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite, Canada Soccer Regional EXCEL Super Centre), Jenna Hellstrom (Djurgardens IF DFF, SWE)

Quote via CanadaSoccer.com