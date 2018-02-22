USA vs France Live Stream Updates, Commentary and Scores from the SheBelieves Cup 2018

2018 SheBelieves Cup Roster: England

Newly-appointed head coach Phil Neville names 23 players for the annual SheBelieves Cup.

England players gather in camp in January | Source: The FA

It is Phil Neville's first major tournament as head coach of England, the number three team in the world, per FIFA rankings. This week, Neville named the 23 players for the 2018 SheBelieves Cup that will challenge the #1-ranked United States, #2 Germany, and #6 France at the round-robin tournament. 

England SheBelieves Cup Squad

Goalkeepers

Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool), Carly Telford (Chelsea).

Defenders

Anita Asante (Chelsea), Hannah Blundell (Chelsea), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Gabby George (Everton), Alex Greenwood (Liverpool), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City).

Midfielders

Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Reading).

Forwards

Karen Carney (Chelsea), Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Melissa Lawley (Manchester City), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Melbourne City), Ellen White (Birmingham City).

England will meet this weekend before departing for the U.S. | Source: The FA
Notes

  1. Chelsea’s Anita Asante receives a call-up for the first time since 2015.
  2. The roster includes two uncapped players: Chelsea's Hannah Blundell and Everton’s Gabby George.
  3. Neville will be assisted on an interim basis for this tournament by Mo Marley, who coached the Lionesses from September to January as the FA searched for a head coach.
  4. Former England captain Casey Stoney retired this week after making 130 appearances. She will also help Neville with the transition as part of the backroom staff on a new player-to-coach role.
  5. England finished third at last year's event with one win and two losses. That one win came against the United States in an upset on an 89th-minute goal by Ellen White in frigid New Jersey.
  6. England will kick off the tournament against France on Thursday, March, 1 in Columbus, Ohio. Then they'll travel to New Jersey to take on Germany on Sunday, March 4 and conclude in Orlando against the United States on Wednesday, March 7. 