Nadia Gomes recieves call-up for Portugal

Newly drafted Nadia Gomes has received her first senior call-up for the Portugal Women’s National Team. She has previously represented her country during the UEFA U-19 Women’s Championship, where she scored two goals in eight appearances. Gomes was selected number 23 overall in the 2018 National Women's Soccer League College Draft from Brigham Young University by the Orlando Pride.

During her time in high school, she was named Deseret News 5A Girls Soccer MVP and the Salt Lake Tribune 5A Girls Soccer MVP in 2013. She was also her club teams captain.

Gomes was drafted out of BYU by the Orlando Pride. | Source: www.heraldextra.com

In her freshman year, she appeared in 21 matches and got her first assist in her debut against Cal State Fullerton. She ended the season with three goals and three assists.

Her sophomore year she was named CollegeSoccer360 Primetime Performer. Named WCC Player of the Year, Named to All-WCC First Team, and named to NSCAA All-West Region First Team.The forward was named to NSCAA All-America Third Team. She lead the WCC in points, goals and game-winning goals.

During her junior year in 2016, she was on the MAC Hermann Trophy watch list. She was also named number 34 player in the nation on TopDrawer Soccer’s midseason report and was on the All-WCC second team. She started in all 19 matches her senior year. The Utah native was tied second on the team in goals with five and assists with four. She earned All-WCC Honorable Mention.

The Orlando Pride is set to open their season against the Utah Royals on March 24th, the full schedule is on the NWSL website.

The Algarve Cup is scheduled to take place from Feb. 28 to March 7 in various locations across Portugal. The 12 teams included in the tournament will participate in a round-robin group stage to determine the ranking for placement matches.