Jill Ellis names 23-player USWNT roster for 2018 SheBelieves Cup

U.S. Women's National Team head coach Jill Ellis named the final 23-player roster that will compete in this year's SheBelieves Cup. Ellis, her staff, and the team spent this week in Orlando, Florida training before the trip to Columbus, Ohio to kick off the third annual tournament. Ellis initially named a 26-player roster last week.

The USWNT will kick off the third annual edition of elite-four team tournament on Thursday, March 1 against Germany in Columbus, Ohio. The team will then travel to New Jersey to take on France on March 4, and they will conclude the tournament on Wednesday, March 7 in Orlando against England. All four teams are ranked in the top 10 in the FIFA rankings: #1 United States, #2 Germany, #3 France, and #6 France.

Ellis hopes for a better tournament this year | Source: Brad Smith - US Soccer/ISI Photos

Ellis and the USWNT hope to finish better than 2017's last-place finish. Sixteen of the players on the roster were on last year’s SheBelieves Cup team. For 12 of the U.S. players, they will be participating in their third SheBelieves Cup. The USWNT brings a team with veterans and players who have made the national team within the past year. The average age of the U.S. roster is 25.8 years-old.

2018 SheBelieves Cup Roster

Key: (Caps/International goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 2/0), Ashlyn Harris,(Orlando Pride; 14/0), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 24/0)

DEFENDERS (7): Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage; 14/0), Tierna Davidson (Stanford; 1/0), Sofia Huerta (Chicago Red Stars; 3/0), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals FC; 105/2), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars; 19/0), Taylor Smith (Washington Spirit; 8/0), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC; 13/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Morgan Brian (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 69/6), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 58/15), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 44/4), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC; 247/98), Allie Long (Seattle Reign FC; 33/6), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 8/0)

FORWARDS (7): Crystal Dunn (NC Courage; 58/23), Savannah McCaskill (Sky Blue FC; 1/0), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride; 135/81), Christen Press (Houston Dash; 97/44), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit; 30/8), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC; 130/34), Lynn Williams (NC Courage; 16/4)